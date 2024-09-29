H-E-B Feast of Sharing Returns to Dallas and Fort Worth

Facebook

H-E-B and its brands, including Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Favor, are bringing their annual Feast of Sharing holiday dinners back to Dallas and Fort Worth. The Dallas Feast of Sharing is scheduled for Friday, November 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Fair Park Centennial Building. The Fort Worth event will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 3-7 p.m. at Dickies Arena.

Both events will feature a Texas-style holiday meal and a festive celebration. A kid’s zone, live entertainment, health and family services, Santa greetings, and more are featured. Meals are free and open to the public (first come first serve). Organizers are seeking 1,000 volunteers in each city to assist with serving meals, clearing tables, hosting, and supporting the kid’s zone area during the four-hour events.

Local businesses, civic organizations, churches, and schools are encouraged to sign up at https://www.centralmarket.com/community.

H-E-B Feast of Sharing Volunteers

“This incredible event wouldn’t be possible without our amazing volunteers,” said Mabrie Jackson, managing director of public affairs, H-E-B/Central Market. “It’s truly heartwarming to witness our community come together during the holiday season to help others. We’re excited to serve even more people a delicious holiday meal this year.”

The Feast of Sharing has been held in Dallas since 2006 and Fort Worth since 2011, and typically serves 10-15,000 residents in each city. In addition, more than 40 social service agencies are on hand with representatives to provide information and resources. Since 1989, Central Market’s parent company, H-E-B, has invited people to celebrate the holidays with food, music, and good cheer at its Feast of Sharing events.

The free holiday feasts, which are held in more than 34 cities in Texas and Mexico, bring together family, friends, and neighbors. The event provides H-E-B an opportunity to give thanks to its loyal customers, regularly serving more than 250,000 meals. In the over three decades H-E-B has held the celebrations, more than 375,000 volunteers have helped serve nearly four million meals.

H=E-B’s Hunger Relief Program

This initiative is an important part of H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program, which works year-round to prevent hunger in the more than 300 communities H-E-B serves. Last year, H-E-B’s Hunger Relief Program donated 33 million pounds of food to families in need. Since 1982, the year the program was founded, H-E-B has donated more than one billion pounds of food to 5,500 non-profit organizations in Texas and Mexico.

H-E-B/Central Market’s Feast of Sharing event is a celebration aimed at bringing the community together and is also the company’s culmination of a year-round commitment to fighting hunger throughout Texas.

The 12th annual Fort Worth Feast of Sharing Holiday Dinner will be Wednesday, Nov. 6, 3 to 7 p.m. in Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery Street in Fort Worth. The 18th annual Dallas Feast of Sharing will be Friday, Nov. 8, 3 to 7 p.m. in the Centennial Bldg. at Fair Park, 1001 Washington Street in Dallas. For more information, please visit https://www.centralmarket.com/feastofsharing.