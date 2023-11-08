Grand Prairie’s Texas Trust CU Theatre To Host New Star Shining Christmas Tour Featuring Multi-Grammy Winner, Bill Gaither

Facebook

Alexandria, IN – Multi-Grammy Award winning recording artist, Bill Gaither and prominent Christian events producer, Premier Productions, have announced plans to bring The New Star Shining Christmas Tour to nine cities in December. One of those locations will be Grand Prairie, as the Texas Trust CU Theatre will host this exciting event on Sunday, December 3 at 6:00pm.

For nearly half a century, multi-Grammy and Dove Award winner, Bill Gaither has been a musical trailblazer. His reputation as a performer, songwriter and mentor for newly-discovered artists is known world-wide. His beloved series of Homecoming Series has consistently topped sales charts and attracted an ever-increasing audience. Pollstar Magazine ranks Premier Productions as the largest producer of live Christian events both nationally and internationally. The relationship between Gaither and Premier has extended for nearly three decades, weathering the test of time and the ever-changing world of concert promotion.

For more than 25 years, Gaither has been bringing Christmas concert events each holiday season to cities nationwide, and many of those events have been promoted by Premier Productions. This will year be no exception as the legendary recording artist and Premier will present an exciting celebration, filled with the very best in Christian music, including Gaither’s own multi-award winning group, The Gaither Vocal Band.

During The New Star Shining Christmas Tour, the Gospel Music Hall of Fame members will ring in the holidays with joyful harmonies and signature stylings. This special event will remind all who attend of the eternal song of hope as all heaven and nature sing and celebrate the birth of the Savior and the unconditional love of the Father.

The Gaither Vocal Band, featuring Gaither, Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, will be joined on this season’s Christmas Tour by several talented musical guests. Throughout the evening these talented performers will share timeless gospel classics, as well as refreshing, inspiring new favorites, in addition to classic Christmas standards guaranteed to ring in holiday cheer. Few events have the ability to unite individuals from all walks of life the way Gaither concerts do.

Taking the stage with Gaither and the Gaither Vocal Band, featuring Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith, will be multi-talented singer/songwriter/speaker and former Vocal Band alumni Mark Lowry, as well as Gospel Music Hall of Fame members, The Nelons, GMA Dove nominated band, The Sound, popular female vocalists, Lynda Randle and Ladye Love Smith, as well as talented male vocalist, Gene McDonald. Gaither’s musical entourage, comprised of Kevin Williams, Matthew Holt and Michael Rowsey, will also add musical delight to each evening.

Each concert event is unique as Gaither continues to be delighted by audiences’ response to the concerts, even now, more than 40 years after he quit his day job as a teacher: “With all the musical choices that are available now, there is still a special place for the joy and optimism that reside in Gospel music and the traditional Christmas classics,” Gaither shares. “Good news never gets old, nor does the message of the Gospel that began long ago in the little town of Bethlehem. What a joy it is to celebrate the Christmas season in some of our favorite cities.”

Tickets for the 2023 Gaither New Star Shining Christmas Tour in Grand Prairie at Texas Trust CU Theatre are on sale now. To purchase tickets or obtain additional details visit www.gaither.com.