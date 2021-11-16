Grand Prairie’s Fallen Log heART Project Is Installed

Facebook

Fallen Log heART Project Great Photo Opp in Grand Prairie

The City of Grand Prairie’s Fallen Log heART art project installation is now installed in Waggoner Park, 2122 N. Carrier Parkway, Grand Prairie, perfect for your family, friends or individual photo.

Located under a tree canopy, with a natural backdrop of vines and foliage, just north of the walking trail behind the ballfields, the artwork replicates a tree that fell in the forest just waiting to be discovered. With a heart shaped “LOVE” carved into the trunk, the 12-foot log has enough room for sitting, standing, stacking…even laying for a dramatic pose for you and your loved ones. The tree was handcrafted by the artisans at NatureMaker Steel Art Trees.

Fallen Log is the second installation of the heART Art Project, the first being murals at Farmers Market, which will rotate periodically during the year. The heART Art Project is the brainchild of Councilwoman Jorja Clemson who envisioned art using hearts to symbolize and communicate and inspire love, kindness and unity throughout town. The city will issue a Call to Artists for a third installation in 2022.

Councilwoman Clemson Bio

Council Member Clemson was elected to represent District 1 in May 2013. She has served as Mayor Pro Tem and Deputy Mayor Pro Tem several times. Clemson currently serves on the Finance and Government Committee, the Grand Prairie Sports Corporation, and the Advisory Board for E. Carlyle Smith Jr. Health Center at Grand Prairie. She was honored to serve on the City Council with her mother, Ruthe Jackson, for three months, before Mrs. Ruthe’s death in August 2013.

Jorja was named the 2012 Woman of the Year by the Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce, selected as an “Outstanding Young Woman of America” two consecutive years, received the Jeri Fischer Community Service Award from the Grand Prairie Council of PTA’s, and received the Women In History Hall of Fame Award from Soroptomist International of Grand Prairie in 2010. She was awarded Life Membership to the Texas PTA. She was the recipient of Friday Rotary’s Charitable Service Award in 2011 and received the 2020 Dallas College Distinguished Alumni & Pillar of the Community Award.