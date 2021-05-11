Grand Prairie Police Investigating Fatal Mother’s Day Crash

Share via: 0 Shares 0





Driver Arrested And Charged With Intoxication Manslaughter, Intoxication Assault

The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred late Sunday on eastbound I‐30 at the Belt Line Rd exit.

At about 11:40 PM a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro was involved in a minor accident on eastbound I‐30 near SH 161 and left the scene. The Camaro then came to a stop in the eastbound traffic lanes at the Belt Line exit and was struck from behind by a 2012 Nissan Versa.

Two children in the back seat of the Versa were transported by ambulance to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, where one of them, 5 year old Ayanna Sullivan, died from injuries sustained in the crash. The second child, Renda Sullivan, 8 years old and the 34 year old father, the driver of the Versa, are being treated for serious injuries. Both children were restrained in the back seat at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Camaro has been identified as Detoderick Jawayne Gaston, 31, of Dallas. Gaston was arrested at the scene and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter and two counts of Intoxication Assault. He is currently being held at the Grand Prairie Police Detention Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Sullivan family. The Sullivan family has a GoFundme to help with medical and funeral expenses.

