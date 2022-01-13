Good News For Steak Lovers, Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House Coming To Mansfield

40 shares Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House In Mansfield Plans to Open In 2023

MANSFIELD, Texas — For Mansfield residents looking for more options for dinner, date night or a place to gather with friends, there’s good news. Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House will open an 8,000 square-foot location in Mansfield near Vernon Newsom Stadium in early 2023.

Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House serves more than just steaks with an emphasis on atmosphere. On their website they say “we offer a relaxed casual environment, where everyone feels at home and no one is ever a stranger. The beer is always pouring, the margaritas are plentiful and we have a cocktail with your name on it for every entrée we serve.” Plus the menu has options that include Duroc Pork, Ribs and Hill Country inspired dishes and more from family recipes they’ve been serving for over 40 years.

The Mansfield location will be located at 1101 N. Holland Rd. It will have a 6,000 square-foot restaurant building, 2,000 square feet of air-conditioned patio space and a parking lot with more than 100 spaces. The family-owned and operated Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House currently has locations in Benbrook, Haltom City, Granbury and Amarillo.

Family Owned & Operated

“Our family is excited to offer our Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House restaurant to the welcoming community of Mansfield,” said Aron Fogiel, who owns and operates Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House with his family. “We are family-owned and operated restaurants founded in 1978 that serve quality steaks, chicken, seafood and burgers, cold beer, famous margaritas and friendly smiles. We look forward to sharing our tried-and-true, made-from-scratch recipes, along with Certified Angus Beef-brand steaks. Our family is excited for our expanded indoor/outdoor patio-bar and dining, and to welcome guests from Mansfield and its surrounding areas. Our party rooms will accommodate groups of all sizes for private events and business meetings, and our expanded bar will be great for happy hours, sporting events and other social gatherings.”

Fogiel said the Mansfield location will be the largest Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House ever built.

“We enjoyed working with Aron and his team to bring Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House to Mansfield,” said Richard Nevins, Director of Economic Development for the Mansfield Economic Development Corporation. “Hoffbrau has a long history of pleasing its patrons with high-quality food in a family-friendly environment, and I am sure Mansfield residents will soon make Hoffbrau a local favorite.”

Construction on the Mansfield restaurant is expected to begin in early 2022 and is projected to take 10-12 months to complete. The restaurant is projected to open in early 2023.

In November, Mansfield announced Meehan’s Chophouse, a high-end steakhouse would be coming to downtown Mansfield in the old Mellow Mushroom building. Mansfield’s EDC continues to work with new restaurants and businesses to bring more options to the city.