Glenn Heights Run-off Election For City Council Place 5 On December 14

GLENN HEIGHTS – Saturday, December 14, 2024, is scheduled for the City of Glenn Heights Place 5 City Council runoff election. This runoff election date is for both Dallas and Ellis County voters to return to the polls to decide on the outcome for the Place 5 City Council seat.

A runoff election is necessary when no candidate secures a majority in the initial election. Typically, the winning candidate must receive 50% or more of the vote to be named the winner.

Three candidates ran for the Place 5 seat in the Joint and General elections this past Tuesday, November 5.

Glenn Heights Place 5 incumbent Laymon Lightfoot received 27.95% or 1,549 of the votes Tuesday with opponent Leon Tate taking 47.90% or 2,655 of the votes.

Brandon S. Couts was the third opponent in the election. He received 24.15% or 1,339 of the votes and came in third place in the polls.

Tate previously served on the Glenn Heights City Council and as mayor before stepping down in 2018. He ran for mayor again in 2022 but did not win.

Early voting for the December runoff election for the Place 5 seat will be Monday, December 2 to Friday, December 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Extended voting hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. will occur on December 9 and 10.

Saturday, December 14, Election Day voting hours will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Dallas County and Ellis County early voting and Election Day location is:

Glenn Heights City Hall

Council Chambers

1938-C S Hampton Road

Glenn Heights, TX 75154

For more information regarding this Election and to view a sample ballot, please visit one of the following: