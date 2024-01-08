Gas Monkey Garage and Richard Rawlings Launch Unprecedented Giveaway: Texas Skidmark

Facebook

DALLAS, TX — January 5, 2024 — Gas Monkey Garage, renowned for pushing the limits of automotive innovation, is thrilled to announce the opportunity to WIN their latest custom build, a 1968 GMC C1500 pickup, also known as the Texas Skidmark. This one-of-a-kind show truck was built by Gas Monkey Garage as seen on their YOUTUBE CHANNEL leading up to its unveiling at the 2023 SEMA show in Las Vegas.

The Texas Skidmark has claimed the spotlight at numerous industry events and shows, including “Best in Show” at Turkey Drag 2023, and a standout appearance at Dino’s Git Down. Highlighted by numerous industry leading media outlets, it’s been covered most notably by Fuelish Media, Street Trucks and C10 Talk as well as featured on the covers of publications such as C10 Builders Guide. Now, Gas Monkey Garage wants to give their fans a once in a lifetime opportunity to WIN this award-winning truck through the Gas Monkey Garage Giveaway.

“This is more than just a giveaway; it’s a chance to own a piece of Gas Monkey Garage’s legacy. We believe the Texas Skidmark is destined to become a collector’s item, and we’re excited to share it with our awesome fans and community,” said Richard Rawlings, founder and CEO of Gas Monkey Garage.

This truck’s powertrain includes a Chevy Performance 6.6L L8T crate engine from Scoggin-Dickey, a custom LME billet intake, a Holley Terminator X system, Ultimate headers into a MagnaFlow 3″ stainless exhaust sitting on a TCI grounded chassis equipped with a 9-inch Currie rear end, Airlift 3P air ride system, Ride-Tech shocks, Wilwood Brakes and a set of one off 24″ wheels by JTX Forged.

The truck also features a full one piece billet grill and custom billet badges machined by the Titans of CNC, sheet metal from Auto Metal Direct as well as a full custom Cromax XP paint job! The interior features Slosh Tub buddy bucket seats reskinned by Texas Seats, Dakota Digital factory look gauges, Old Air A/C into Billet vents from Restomod Air, Sparc Industries Iron Horse Billet steering wheel, and a complete Hertz Audison audio system including a 12-inch subwoofer installed by NTX Audio Innovations. The Texas Skidmark is truly a work of art on wheels.

Don’t miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity to own a piece of automotive history. Gas Monkey Garage invites you to join the excitement and enter for a chance to make the Texas Skidmark yours. To enter the Texas Skidmark giveaway, simply visit gasmonkeygarage.com and every dollar spent is an entry to win this iconic truck.

For more information about Gas Monkey Garage and to enter the giveaway, please visit www.gasmonkeygarage.com.

About Gas Monkey Garage

Gas Monkey Garage, owned by entrepreneur Richard Rawlings, launched in Dallas, Texas in 2004. The shop, popularized by the Discovery Channel series Fast N’ Loud, the channel’s number one show for 8 years, customizes classic and hot-rod automobiles and has gained a worldwide reputation for its meticulous attention to detail and innovative approach to automotive projects. Additional TV series, Misfit Garage, Garage Rehab, Demolition Theatre, and Shop Class were launched with Rawlings as the creative director and executive producer. Over the years, Gas Monkey Garage has partnered with many brands, including Dodge, Miller Lite, Gorilla Pro, as well as NASCAR, several drag racing teams, and the Isle of Man TT Races. Gas Monkey Garage currently premiers multiple episodes of their automotive projects each week across their YouTube and social media platforms.

Richard Rawlings, an American entrepreneur, television personality, and car enthusiast founded Gas Monkey Garage in Dallas, Texas in 2004. The garage was brought to global stardom by the Discovery Channel’s reality television series Fast N’ Loud, which premiered in 2012 and showcased Richard’s passion for restoring and flipping classic cars. Between owning multiple restaurants/venues, having his own Tequila and Energy Drink, global apparel brand, and sponsoring some of the top names in motorsport racing, Richard Rawlings is no stranger to tackling projects he’s passionate about, head on.