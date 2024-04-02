Former Superintendent of the Year, T. Lamar Goree, Named Lone Finalist

Facebook

The Duncanville ISD Board of Trustees has unanimously named Dr. T. Lamar Goree as the Lone Finalist for Superintendent of Schools.

“One of the most important responsibilities of the Board of Trustees is hiring the Superintendent,” said Board President Phil McNeely. “Selecting the district’s next leader was a collaborative effort involving the input and support of parents, staff, and the community.”

Since 2013 Dr. Goree has been at the helm of his hometown district, Caddo Parish Public Schools. As the longest-serving superintendent in more than 30 years, Dr. Goree brought innovation and stabilization to Caddo Parish Public Schools, a district of nearly 34,000 students with 57 schools including two charter agreements. Under his leadership, the district has reached an all-time high graduation rate while producing dozens of students recognized as National Merit Scholars, scoring perfect scores on the ACT, and named U.S. Presidential Scholars and Louisiana Students of the Year. Furthermore, three district schools earned National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence honors, one campus earned a Green Ribbon School designation from the U.S. Department of Education, and another named a National Title I School of Distinction.

Beyond academics, Dr. Goree worked to bring fiscal responsibility and transparency to Caddo Parish Public Schools. Prioritizing the classroom, he methodically worked to identify efficiencies and secured the district’s highest single-year increase in surplus funds in decades. During his tenure, he established incentive pay structures designed to recognize and reward educators across the district’s diverse schools.

Dr. Goree was the 2019 Louisiana Superintendent of the Year and a 2021 Broad Academy Fellow. He is a proud member of Chiefs for Change where he has worked extensively to advocate on the national stage for career and technical education and additional secondary education opportunities.

Dr. Goree is no stranger to Texas public schools. He has over 14 years of exemplary service as a classroom teacher, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent, and area superintendent in Texas. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Management from Morehouse College, a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Texas at Arlington, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Texas at Arlington.

“Dr. Goree has a proven track record of improving academic outcomes for students, being fiscally responsible, and cultivating a strong culture of excellence,” said McNeely. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Goree to Duncanville ISD.”

The process to select the City of Champions’ next superintendent, began in January. The board hired Thompson & Horton LLP to facilitate the search. The board, with the help of Thompson & Horton representatives, spent countless hours identifying a pool of candidates, narrowing it to a smaller set of highly qualified applicants to interview, and deciding the finalists.

“I am honored to be named the lone finalist for the position of Superintendent of Schools in Duncanville ISD,” said Dr. Goree. “It is genuinely exciting how my vision for educational excellence aligns so closely with the strategic plan of Duncanville ISD. My work has always been driven by a commitment to fostering environments where students can succeed and thrive, thus I am ecstatic about the opportunity to build on the work that has been underway in this great community. Joining the ‘City of Champions’ is not just a professional move for me, but a commitment to being part of a community that writes student success stories.”

Texas state law requires school districts to implement a 21-day waiting period before an official contract is offered. Dr. Goree is scheduled to sign his contract on Monday, April 22, 2024.