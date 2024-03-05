Five Reasons to Choose Komodo National Park as your Next Bucket List Destination

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

If you’re looking for a new travel destination, maybe somewhere you’ve never been or even heard of, have you considered Komodo National Park? Komodo National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with a pink beach, dragons, a magnificent hike, and the world’s richest marine biodiversity.

Interact with one of the world’s wealthiest marine environments.

As frequent travelers to the Caribbean, we’ve witnessed the decline of reefs and marine life. However, the underwater paradise of Komodo National Park enables you to experience tropical fish, coral and enjoy the beauty of nature up close and personal. The region is home to 1,000 species of tropical fish and 260 species of coral.

You can help contribute to the livelihood of the ecosystem, by participating alongside AYANA’s in-house Marine Biologist in planting coral fragments onto ropes or frames. As of today, the biologist has planted 3,100 coral fragments in an underwater area spanning 950 sqm, fostering the development of new coral colonies for the future.

2. Relax, unwind, and capture the beauty on the dazzling sands of Pink Beach

Do you want to relax by the water and enjoy the beautiful and unique pink sand, or would you prefer to capture every moment with your camera? Either way, Pink Beach in Komodo National Park is one of only seven of its kind in the world and the perfect spot for relaxation, a refreshing swim or photo opps. The beach gets its unusual color from a microscopic creature that produces a red pigment on the fringing coral reefs, which combined with crushed red coral creates a dazzling dusky pink.

3. Watch bats setting off against the setting sun

Looking for a little more adventure, watch as thousands of bats take flight from their nesting sites, soaring in sync against the stunning backdrop of the setting sun on Kalong Island. This island is a tiny mangrove islet in Komodo National Park, named after its resident fruit bats, known locally as kalong. Witness nature’s awe-inspiring display while soaking in the orange and golden hues of the twilight sky.

4. Witness Komodo dragons in their natural habitat

Okay, while I haven’t been to Komodo National Park yet, this might be my favorite suggestion. Expert local rangers will guide you to a vantage point where you can observe these astonishing creatures in their natural habitat and take photos worthy of National Geographic.

Stepping onto the rugged landscape of Komodo Island feels like stepping back to a time when prehistoric creatures ruled the earth. With its monstrous size, reptilian walk and flicking forked tongue, the Komodo dragon is truly an ancient sight to behold. Indeed, the oldest records of the Komodo dragon in Flores date to around 1.4 million years ago, during the Early Pleistocene.

5. Hike and experience the view from Padar Island

Fitness enthusiast or not, the hike to the summit of Padar Island is an absolutely essential experience while exploring Komodo National Park. The view makes every step of the hour-long hike worth it: feast your eyes on four crescent-shaped, shimmering beaches below green-capped mountains surrounded by tranquil azure water.

You can explore the National Park and everything it has to offer while staying at AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach a five-star resort with 205 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites. The resort has seven distinct dining options that make the most of Labuan Bajo’s spectacular scenery. The resort also offers a floating AYANA luxury experience aboard its 54-meter luxury wooden ship, the AYANA Lako D’ia. Guests can embark on multi-day cruising adventures featuring five-star accommodations and AYANA’s signature hospitality.

Another option to explore the park is the Ayana Lako Sae, a stylish three-deck boat with ten VIP Cabanas, is ideal for a serene sunset cruise, the Ayana Lako Taka, a custom-made glass-bottom boat, a luxurious compact guest cabin with a sunroof, the Ayana Lako Cama, and the Ayana Lako Lelo is perfect for professional fishing trips or snorkeling experiences.

Visit https://www.ayana.com/labuan-bajo/komodo/offers/ for the most up-to-date offers on room, dining, and spa packages.

About AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach and AYANA Cruises

Located on a peninsular just north of the small town of Labuan Bajo on Flores Island in East Indonesia, AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach is a five-star resort housing 205 elegant guest rooms and suites and seven distinct dining options. An ideal gateway to the UNESCO Heritage-listed Komodo National Park, the resort caters to all age groups and offers a diverse array of activities and experiences managed end-to-end by the property. Guests can engage in marine conversation activities, enjoy a romantic dinner on a private deck, practice yoga overlooking the water, indulge in locally inspired spa treatments, and embark on a guided hike to observe Komodo dragons in their natural habitat.

The resort also invites guests to explore Komodo National Park aboard the star of its fleet, the 54-meter luxury wooden ship, the AYANA Lako D’ia. Available for privately chartered or shared multi-day cruising adventures, the magnificent vessel features five-star accommodation and AYANA’s signature five-star hospitality for up to 18 guests. Travelers can also immerse themselves in the region’s rich biodiversity aboard AYANA Komodo’s four other vessels: the AYANA Lako Sae, a stylish three-deck cruise boat; the AYANA Lako Cama, a 12-meter speed boat for intimate day trips; the AYANA Lako Lelo, a 12-meter boat for fishing trips; and the AYANA Lako Taka, a custom-made glass-bottom boat. The resort’s world-class luxury and AYANA’s signature five-star hospitality make AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach and AYANA Cruises the ideal choice for families, friends, and romantic getaways, and the ultimate way to discover the natural wonders of Komodo National Park.

About AYANA Hospitality

Established in 2009, AYANA Hospitality comprises a portfolio of ten luxury hotels and residences: AYANA Villas Bali, AYANA Segara Bali, AYANA Resort Bali, RIMBA by AYANA Bali, and AYANA Residences within the 90-hectare resort destination AYANA Bali; AYANA Midplaza Jakarta and The Plaza Residences in Jakarta; AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach in Labuan Bajo; and Delonix Hotel Karawang and Delonix Residences in Karawang. AYANA Hospitality is renowned for its genuinely caring and truly attentive service inspired by authentic Balinese hospitality. As AYANA means “a place of refuge” in Sanskrit, each AYANA Hospitality property embodies peace, harmony and happiness.