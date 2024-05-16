First-Ever Chick-fil-A Restaurant Opens in DeSoto

Facebook

DESOTO, Texas – A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant opened in the DeSoto community on today, May 16, 2024. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected James Pruitt as the independent franchised local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A DeSoto.

Located at 616 W. Belt Line Road, Chick-fil-A DeSoto will be open for dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out and delivery from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Chick-fil-A DeSoto will also feature Mobile Thru, a fully dedicated lane in the drive-thru, where Guests can pick up orders placed on the Chick-fil-A® App.

The Chick-fil-A DeSoto restaurant joins more than 148 other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Dallas-Fort Worth market.

Locally Owned and Operated

Chick-fil-A’s franchise model is essential to how the restaurant serves others. Most Chick-fil-A restaurants are owned and operated by a single individual, which means Chick-fil-A’s local Owner-Operators are small business owners, not passive investors, who work in their restaurants side by side with their Team Members each day.

In DeSoto, Pruitt will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 100 full- and part-time Team Members, serving Guests, cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses, and tailoring philanthropic efforts to meet the DeSoto community’s needs.

Pruitt’s earliest memories with the Company date back to his college days when he and his friends had a daily habit of spending their campus bucks exclusively at a Chick-fil-A restaurant on campus. What began as a daily mealtime ritual evolved into a budding career 15 years later, fueled by his appreciation of Chick-fil-A’s vision to care for all.

Before being selected as a local Owner-Operator, Pruitt had a successful career in management focused on leadership and talent development. However, the chance to become part of an organization that strives to be the world’s most caring company felt like his inner calling. Pruitt believes this new chapter will enable him to create a welcoming environment where his team and community members feel embraced and cared for daily.

“I am excited to bring Chick-fil-A to DeSoto, where our commitment goes beyond serving delicious food; it’s about fostering a tight-knit culture of growth and development for our Team Members,” Pruitt expressed. “Alongside my wife, Azucena, who will lead talent development, we are dedicated to not only creating great experiences for our Guests but also nurturing the potential within each member of our team. Together, we look forward to making a positive impact in DeSoto.”

Caring for the DeSoto Community

The Chick-fil-A business is built to add positive impact beyond profit, including giving back to local communities. Chick-fil-A local Owner-Operators are empowered to support the neighborhoods they serve with a key focus on hunger, education, and specific community needs.

In celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. has donated $25,000 to Feeding America to support local hunger relief efforts of North Texas Food Bank, a Feeding America partner food bank, in honor of the new restaurant.

Pruitt’s restaurant is participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table® program, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need. To date, more than 25 million meals have been created from Chick-fil-A Shared Table donations from over 2,000 Chick-fil-A restaurants throughout the U.S. and Canada.

In addition, Chick-fil-A DeSoto is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the DeSoto area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.

Team Member Investment

Chick-fil-A local Owner-Operators strive to hire, develop and retain top talent, helping future leaders optimize their skills and providing pathways for personal and professional development in a welcoming, purpose-driven environment. A career at Chick-fil-A offers a wide range of benefits, including hands-on training and mentoring, competitive pay and benefits, the chance to apply for scholarships to support continued education, and the flexibility to thrive in and outside of work. Chick-fil-A’s local Owner-Operators are committed to preparing their team for the future, wherever it may lead. To learn more about careers at Chick-fil-A, click here.

Delicious Food; Outstanding Customer Service

Chick-fil-A is known for creating a welcoming, remarkable restaurant experience, starting with friendly service, a warm welcome and quality food, including the original Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich.

Made with a real, whole, boneless breast of chicken with no added fillers, the breaded chicken is pressure cooked in fully-refined peanut oil. To complement the great-tasting chicken, fresh produce is delivered to Chick-fil-A restaurants up to six times a week for the best quality and flavor.

Guests of Chick-fil-A DeSoto can place an order for pickup, dine-in, delivery, drive-thru, Mobile Thru on the Chick-fil-A® App or online. When joining the Chick-fil-A One® tiered membership program, Chick-fil-A One members receive points on every qualifying purchase which can be used to redeem available rewards. To view delivery options in the area, click here.

For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A DeSoto, visit the local restaurant’s Facebook page and follow along on Instagram. For more information about Chick-fil-A and stories about the Brand’s food, people and customers across the country, visit chick-fil-a.com.