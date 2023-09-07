FBI Seeking Individual Who May Have Information Regarding the Identity of a Child Sexual Assault Victim

Facebook

The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance with obtaining identifying information regarding an unknown male who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation. Photographs and an informational poster depicting the unknown individual, known only as John Doe 47, are being disseminated to the public and can be found at fbi.gov/wanted/ecap.

Initial video of the unidentified male, John Doe 47, shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2020. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced prior to April 2020.

John Doe 47 is described as a Black male, likely between the ages of 18 and 25 years old. John Doe 47 could be heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case, and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.