Ezekiel Mitchell Wins PBR Stockyards Showcase

The Fort Worth Cowtown Coliseum was the perfect venue for the highly anticipated Stockyard Showcase. Locals and visitors alike packed the coliseum with a sold out crowd ready to watch some bull riders compete. The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) did not disappoint as people of all ages were able to see some of the best bull riders in the world. The Coliseum has an amazing host that was able to captivate the crowd with his dance moves and was able to do some astonishing tricks with a lasso along with his back flips.

What a ride!

Ezekiel Mitchell (Rockdale Tx) put on a performance that had the crowd on their feet as he stayed on for all 8 seconds on this massive bull that bucked, tugged, jerked and jumped all over the place. Ezekiel Mitchell did not allow that to rattle him at all. When he was able to leap off the bull, Mitchell was able to smoothly land on his feet. Next, he put on a show for the crowd as he did his celebratory danced and the crowed cheered. His ride scored 86.75 points. With his performance, Mitchell was able to clinch his first victory since 2019. This win earned him 15 world points and placed him 26th overall in the world standings. At 24 years old the sky is the limit for Ezekiel Mitchell. People do not forget this name as he continues to climb in the world rankings.

As the only other rider to be flawless, 2018 PBR World Finals event winner Marco Eguchi (Poa, Brazil) inched closer to cracking the Top 5 compliments of his runner-up effort.

Tying with event victor Mitchell for third in Round 1, Eguchi recorded his 86.75-point ride aboard Whacked Out (Gem Bucking Bulls).

Once again reaching the 8 in the championship round, a picture-perfect Eguchi covered Texas Red (XTB Cattle Co.) for 85.25 points to cement his silver finish.

Eguchi netted 8 world points, and while he remained No. 6 in the world, he honed within 224.83 points of No. 5 Dener Barbosa (Paulo de Faria, Brazil).

Also competing at the PBR Stockyards Showcase, Barbosa was fifth, earning 3 world points.

The 2016 PBR Brazil Champion earned his qualified ride in Round 1 when he reached the whistle atop Home Wrecker (Barker/Sharp/Wilson) for 86.5 points.

PBR Touring Pro Division

PBR Stockyards Showcase

Cowtown Coliseum – Fort Worth, Texas

Event Leaders (Round 1-Round 2- Event Aggregate-Event Points)

Ezekiel Mitchell, 86.75-87.75-174.50-15 Points. Marco Eguchi, 86.75-85.25-172.00-8 Points. Clayton Sellars, 87.75-0-87.75-7 Points. Luciano De Castro, 87-0-87.00-4 Points. Dener Barbosa, 86.5-0-86.50-3 Points. Wallace Vieira de Oliveira, 85.25-0-85.25-2 Points. Silvano Alves, 84.25-0-84.25-1 Points. Alvaro Aguilar Alvarez, 81.25-0-81.25

Enjoy the experience!

The Fort Worth Stockyards is a treat for the family and people of all ages. This magnificent place turns back the clock and allows you to embrace the magical western culture of Fort Worth. Also, twice a day fans are in for a treat as they will be able to witness a longhorn cattle drive that is held at 11:30 am and 4 pm. If that doesn’t you excited the music, food and an array of entertainment will do the trick. Over 4.7 million people visit the Stockyards a year.