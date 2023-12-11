Experience the Magic of the Season at The Boardwalk’s Santa’s Sleighin’ Holiday Event and Market

Facebook

Plano, December 11, 2023 – The Boardwalk at Granite Park is delighted to announce the Santa’s Sleighin’ Holiday Event and Market, a festive celebration set to enchant visitors on Sunday, December 17. In the holiday spirit and to support local small businesses, The Boardwalk will host a holiday market from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. presented by Lively Local Markets.

The day’s highlight starts at 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with Santa Claus stationed at the pavilion across the lake, ready to listen to Christmas wishes and pose for memorable photos. He is accompanied by his cheerful elves, who will be crafting children’s favorite balloon shapes.

The atmosphere will be electric as DJ Kelly Hooper spins upbeat tunes, accompanied by the incredible electric violinist Shondalla Calder, creating a musical backdrop to the day’s festivities. Keep an eye out for Frosty the Snowman, who will be strolling and dancing along The Boardwalk, adding an extra sprinkle of magic to the holiday ambiance.

Indulge your sweet tooth with fresh cotton candy while children engage in holiday-themed activities, such as crafting their own snowflakes and unleashing their creativity with Cool Crayations. There is holiday fun for everyone!

Culinary delights await at the Suburban Yacht Club’s Sleigh Club Holiday Pop-up, featuring festive food and drinks. Partnering establishments, including Union Bear Brewing Co., Blue Mesa Grill, The Biscuit Bar, and Chips Old Fashioned Hamburgers, are on board to tantalize your taste buds.

Join us for a holly jolly time – because there’s truly no place like The Boardwalk for the holidays!

Please note: By attending events and posing for photos, you grant Granite Properties the permission and right to use your image in any media promoting The Boardwalk and/or Granite Properties.