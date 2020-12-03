Empty The Shelters-Holiday Hope Event Dec. 9-13

Adopt A Pet This Year

December 3, 2020 — Despite this year’s challenges, BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) has remained vigilant in its mission to find loving homes for shelter pets. On December 9-13, BPF is aiming to bring holiday hope to homeless pets across the country with its Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope event. BPF will support nearly 170 shelters by offering reduced-fee pet adoptions, including a participating location near you!

BPF requires that adoption fees do not exceed $25; fees vary by location. County licensing and microchip registration fees may apply.

Participating shelters have the choice to hold a 5-day event or choose the days that work best for them. Be sure to check your local listing on www.bissellpetfoundation.org/ets.

Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope will take place at shelters in 35 states, including the following organizations in Texas:

Abilene Animal Services – Abilene

Beaumont Pets Alive – Beaumont

Citizens For Animal Protection (CAP) – Houston

Houston Humane Society – Houston

Straydog – Eustace

Animal Care Service – City Of San Antonio

Athens Animal Rescue Shelter – Malakoff

Dallas Animal Services – City of Dallas

Fort Worth Animal Care & Control – Fort Worth

Humane Society of Angelina County – Lufkin

Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake – Seven Points

Adopting A Pet Brings Joy

“It’s so important to choose adoption,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “So many people want to bring a pet into their home at this time of year. With the overwhelming number of pets in shelters, why not give them a chance? Without you, there really is no tomorrow so please consider adoption first.”

Although pets can feel like a gift in terms of the joy they bring to your life, BPF reminds prospective pet parents that bringing a pet during the holidays is a long-term commitment. It’s important to make sure everyone in your household understands the new furry family member is a permanent addition.

All adoptable pets available during this promotion are required to be microchipped and spayed/neutered to prevent further pet homelessness.

Shelters continue to adapt their adoption process to meet local COVID-19 guidelines and many are scheduling meet and greet appointments to keep capacity low. Most pet searching and paperwork can be found online. Please check your local shelter’s protocol before jumping in the car, as some facilities may not accept walk-ins at this time.

This marks BPF’s seventh Empty the Shelters event in 2020 alone. Since the program’s inception in 2016, BPF has helped 40,550 shelter pets find forever homes. If you’re unable to adopt at this time, consider a donation at www.bissellpetfoundation.org/donate to help more homeless animals across the country.

About BISSELL Pet Foundation:

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping and emergency support. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with 5,000 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Homecare, Inc where every purchase saves pets. To learn more, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

