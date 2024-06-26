EMPOWER is Hiring Service-Oriented Individuals Focused on Supporting and Strengthening North Texas Children and Families

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS – June 20, 2024 – EMPOWER, a nonprofit child welfare collaborative, is expanding its mission-driven team with dedicated, service-oriented professionals who have a passion for family wellbeing and making a difference in their community. EMPOWER is hiring permanency case managers, permanency support workers, permanency supervisors and crisis support workers across North Texas in the Metroplex East region, which includes Dallas, Grayson, Fannin, Collin, Hunt, Rockwall, Kaufman, Ellis and Navarro counties.

“Working at EMPOWER is truly special because it allows me to have a direct, positive impact on the lives of vulnerable children and families in my community,” said EMPOWER Community Engagement Director, Ashley Burton. “I get to provide support and guidance to children and their families who have faced adversity every day. Seeing their growth is incredibly rewarding and reinforces my passion for this work. Collaborating with dedicated professionals and community members to create lasting changes and promote social justice is deeply fulfilling. The children we serve are our future, and I am proud to work for an organization that promotes their safety, acceptance, and family.”

EMPOWER’s leadership understands the importance of taking care of their workforce so they can best serve the children under their care, offering competitive pay, a robust benefits package, a supportive work environment, a workplace that values work-life balance and much more. Above all, EMPOWER prides itself on fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive work environment for its employees.

EMPOWER is the Community-Based Care contractor (CBC) for the Metroplex East region in North Texas. As the CBC, EMPOWER provides foster care management, kinship and reunification services for all children and families in the Metroplex East region. There are nearly 2,000 children in foster care within the region.

The nonprofit organization, EMPOWER, is led by Texas Family Initiative LLC and is supported by local providers in North Texas including CK Family Services, Jonathan’s Place, Bair Foundation, Pathways Youth and Family Services, all working together to care for children and families in the community with integrity and success. Combined, the partnership has almost 190 years of combined child welfare experience.

For more information and to find current job openings, visit https://3empower.org/ careers/.

To learn more about how individuals and families can help children in need, please visit www.3empower.org.

EMPOWER:

EMPOWER is a unique partnership between Texas Family Initiative LLC, CK Family Services, Jonathan’s Place, Bair Foundation, Pathways Youth and Family Services that works together to serve some of our most vulnerable children and families. This partnership has almost 190 years of combined child welfare experience and will further our community’s pursuit of caring for our children and families with integrity and success. To learn more, please visit www.3EMPOWER.org.