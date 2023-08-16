Ellis County Budget & Tax Rate Hearing Slated for September 5th

Facebook

Ellis County, TX – The Ellis County Commissioners’ Court will consider and adopt the Fiscal Year 2024 budget and tax rate following a public hearing on September 5th, which culminates several months of discussions over department priorities, public projects, and tax rate considerations.

The public hearing will occur during the regularly-scheduled meeting of the Commissioners Court at 2:00 p.m. in the 2nd-floor courtroom of the Historic Courthouse located at 101 W. Main St., Waxahachie. Following the public hearing, Commissioners will vote to adopt the Fiscal Year 2024 Proposed Budget. Citizen comments are welcomed by those who have questions or input regarding the proposed budget and property tax rate.

“It is with great anticipation that I present to you the Fiscal Year 2024 Proposed Budget,” writes County Judge Todd Little in the budget’s introduction, “…as it relates to lowering the tax rate, reducing debt, and funding future projects on a cash basis while adhering to the guidelines of the Emerging Ellis County 2050 Strategic Facilities and Implementation Plan.”

The Emerging Ellis County 2050 Strategic Facilities and Implementation Plan (“Strategic Plan”) is the Commissioners Court’s initiative to ensure that the county government is prepared to meet increased demand for public safety, justice, and government services alongside exponential population growth. The Strategic Plan includes various “trigger points” that begin during 2024, including renovation of the new Ellis County Central building, construction of a new sub-courthouse for the Justice of the Peace in Precinct 2, and expansion of the 5-story downtown parking garage adjacent to the Courts & Administration Building. Another priority in the Fiscal Year 2024 Proposed Budget is the continuation of Ellis County’s debt-reduction plan with a goal of eliminating all bond indebtedness by the year 2026.

“I want to thank each and every one of [the Ellis County elected officials and department-heads] for your hard work and perseverance as we have worked to research, plan, and commence a comprehensive blueprint for continued success,” concludes Little in his budget letter. “Without your cooperation and input, none of this would have been possible.”