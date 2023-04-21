Early Vote Information for the May 6th Joint & Special Election

Facebook

Dallas, Texas – Dallas County Elections Administrator Michael Scarpello reminds eligible voters that early voting for the May 6th Joint & Special Election begins Monday, April 24th, and ends Tuesday, May 2nd. The upcoming May 6th Joint & Special Election includes contests for 20 cities and 11 Independent School Districts (ISDs) throughout Dallas County.

Dallas County qualified voters can cast their ballot at any vote center in the county. There will be 54 vote centers open across the County during early voting. A complete list of those locations and times, as well as other helpful early voting information, can be found by following this link – Early Voting Information . Voters can find their nearest early voting location, get driving directions to it, and check location wait times by using the Dallas County Elections Department’s – Early Voting Location Finder.

Dallas County voters can find their sample ballot online by following this link – Sample Ballot. Voters are allowed to bring a printed copy of their sample ballot with them to the vote center as reference material.

Alternatively, voters who meet one of the following qualifications can vote by mail:

65 years of age or older

Person with a disability (as defined in Texas Election Code 82.002(a))

Expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day

Civilly Committed Under 841, Health and Safety Code

Out of the county during the entire election, including early voting

Eligible voters can download their Application for Ballot By Mail (ABBM) by following this link – Application. When filling out the application, be sure to fill out all 5 sections thoroughly. Applicants MUST include either their Texas Driver’s License Number or the last four digits of their Social Security Number on their application. We recommend that applicants fill in both. Applicants can find a helpful instructional video on filling out and submitting their application by following this link – ABBM Instructions.

The deadline to return (Received, not Postmarked) the Application for Ballot By Mail to vote in the May 6th Special & Joint Election is Tuesday, April 25th.