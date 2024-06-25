Duncanville Welcomes Victor Barrera as New Economic Development Director

Facebook

DUNCANVILLE, TX – The City of Duncanville is pleased to announce the appointment of Victor Barrera as the City’s new Economic Development Director.

“We’re happy to welcome someone with Victor’s background, nearly 20 years of experience, and passion for economic development and planning to our senior leadership team,” said City Manager Douglas E. Finch. “He, along with LoLecia Day, who was recently appointed as our Assistant Director of Economic Development, is set to play an integral role as we continue working to improve the economic well-being and quality of life in Duncanville.”

Barrera earned a Master of Public Administration from the University of Illinois, Chicago. After receiving his degree, he served as the Community Development Director for the Village of Mundelein, Illinois. His most recent work was as the economic and Community Director for the City of North Chicago. He has also worked as a real estate broker in the greater Chicago area.

As director, Barrera will lead all aspects of the City’s economic development efforts, including serving as liaison to the Duncanville Community and Economic Development Corporation (DCEDC). Responsibilities will include staying at the forefront of business development trends and implementing strategic plans to attract new businesses, retain existing ones, and serve the needs of Duncanville’s business community.

“I am thrilled to become a part of an organization that is eager to welcome new business while continuing to show strong support for those already a part of this great community,” Victor Barrera said. “I am excited for this opportunity to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the City of Duncanville.”

Victor Barrera has been contributing to the department part-time since June as he prepared to relocate from North Chicago, Illinois, to North Texas. He will begin working full time in Duncanville on July 1, 2024.