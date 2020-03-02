Duncanville, Timberview Make Runs at State Titles

Duncanville Girls Basketball Team Faces Converse Judson On Friday

As the University Interscholastic League Girls State Basketball Tournament gets underway this week, a pair of area teams will look to add to their championship resumes.

The Duncanville Pantherettes are among state and national basketball royalty. Since 1952 they have reached the state tournament 26 times. This is the eighth consecutive decade in which they have sent a team to the state tournament, winning 10 championships in all, the most recent being 2017.

Should the Pantherettes win a title this year, it would mark the sixth straight decade in which they captured a championship.

While their resume’ doesn’t go back as far as Duncanville, the Mansfield Timberview Wolves have built quite an impressive one in a short time. They are making their fifth state tournament appearance in a dozen years and third in four years. The Wolves also have a state championship in 2010, with state finals appearances in each of their other previous berths at state.

Here is a look at the Pantherettes and Wolves and their opposition in their respective state tournaments this weekend:

Class 5A

Semifinals

College Station (32-7) vs. Frisco Liberty (29-11), 7 p.m. Thursday

Mansfield Timberview (31-8) vs. San Antonio Veterans Memorial, 8:30 p.m. Thursday

Championship

3 p.m. Saturday

Mansfield Timberview

Mascot: Wolves

Head coach: Kit Kyle Martin

TABC state rank: 5

Win streak: 17

State tournament appearances: 2009, 2010, 2017, 2018, 2020

State championships: 2010 (runners-up in 2009, 2017, 2018)

How they got here: Defeated Fort Worth Eastern Hills in bi-district, 84-20; defeated Denton Braswell in area 55-36; defeated Lewisville The Colony in regional quarterfinals, 64-50; defeated Wichita Falls Rider in regional semifinals, 53-49; defeated Amarillo in regional final, 51-49.

San Antonio Veterans Memorial

Mascot: Patriots

Head coach: Christina Camacho

TABC state rank: 6

Win streak: 20

State tournament appearances: 2018, 2020

State championships: 0 (runners-up in 2018)

How they got here: Defeated Austin Crockett in bi-district, 65-26; defeated San Antonio Edison in area, 59-55; defeated Boerne Champion in regional quarterfinals, 46-34; defeated Corpus Christi Flour Bluff in regional semifinals, 35-31; defeated Kerrville Tivy in regional final, 24-23.

College Station

Mascot: Cougars

Head coach: Megan Symank

TABC state rank: 23

Win streak: 12

State tournament appearances: 2020

How they got here: Defeated Humble Kingwood Park in bi-district, 51-24; defeated Georgetown in area, 55-46; defeated Bryan Rudder in regional quarterfinals, 70-53; defeated Alvin Shadow Creek in regional semifinals, 68-49; defeated Cedar Park in regional final, 58-54.

Frisco Liberty

Mascot: Redhawks

Head coach: Ross Reedy

TABC state rank: 25

Win streak: 5

State tournament appearances: 2016, 2019, 2020

State championships: 0 (state runners-up in 2016, 2019)

How they got here: Defeated Lucas Lovejoy in bi-district, 53-33; defeated Dallas South Oak Cliff in area, 57-43; defeated Frisco Centennial in regional quarterfinals, 32-31; defeated Red Oak in regional semifinals, 42-36; defeated Midlothian in regional final, 48-43 (3 OT).

Class 6A

Semifinals

Cypress Creek (40-0) vs. McKinney (22-12), 7 p.m. Friday

Duncanville (38-3) vs. Converse Judson (33-8), 8:30 p.m. Friday

Championship

8:30 p.m. Saturday

Duncanville

Mascot: Pantherettes

Head coach: LaJeanna Howard

TABC state rank: 1

Win streak: 27

State tournament appearances: 1951, 1952, 1959, 1962, 1966, 1967, 1973, 1976, 1981, 1983, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1995, 1997, 2003, 2004, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2020

State championships: 1976, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1997, 2003, 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017 (runners-up in 1952, 1981, 1992, 1995, 2004, 2014)

How they got here: Defeated Mansfield Summit in bi-district, 65-47; defeated Lewisville in area, 52-36; defeated DeSoto in regional quarterfinals, 47-43; defeated Arlington Martin in regional semifinals, 66-49; defeated Cedar Hill in regional final, 56-54.

Converse Judson

Mascot: Rockets

Head coach: Triva Corrales

TABC state rank: 18

Win streak: 17

State tournament appearances: 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

State championships: 2019 (state runners-up in 2018)

How they got here: Defeated Austin in bi-district, 43-30; defeated Northside Brandeis in area, 48-41; defeated Northside O’Connor in regional quarterfinals, 44-28; defeated Laredo United in regional semifinal, 69-49; defeated Austin Westlake in regional final, 50-47.

Cypress Creek

Mascot: Cougars

Head coach: Jennifer Alexander

TABC state rank: 3

Win streak: 40

State tournament appearances: 2018, 2020

State championships: 0

How they got here: Defeated Houston Lamar in bi-district, 91-22; defeated Fort Bend Dulles in area, 76-37; defeated Houston Heights in regional quarterfinals, 104-65; defeated Humble Summer Creek in regional semifinals, 65-37; defeated League City Clear Springs in regional final, 60-40.

McKinney

Mascot: Lionettes

Head coach: Debbie Harris

TABC state rank: Unranked

Win streak: 6

State tournament appearances: 1986, 1998, 2020

State championships: 0 (state runners-up in 1998)

How they got here: Defeated Garland Lakeview Centennial in bi-district, 43-39; defeated Tyler Lee in area, 64-35; defeated Killeen Harker Heights in regional quarterfinals, 58-50; defeated Pflugerville Hendrickson in regional semifinals, 66-53; defeated Plano in regional final, 32-28.

