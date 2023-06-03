DUNCANVILLE Public Hearing ZONING FILE #2023-12

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION AND CITY COUNCIL

ZONING FILE #2023-12

A public hearing will be held before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday, June 12, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., and before City Council on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of LaTonia Jennings, Applicant and Owner, to rescind an existing Specific Use Permit to allow for the use of Childcare Facility, Daycare, on Kindercare, ACS 0.6430, more commonly known as 707 Center Ridge Drive, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.

As an interested citizen, you may appear at the public hearing or you may send a notice to either the Interim City Secretary, Kristin Downs, or to Nathan Warren, Senior Planner, P.O. Box 380280, Duncanville, Texas, 75138-0280 stating your position.

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE

Kristin Downs

Interim City Secretary

Nathan Warren,

Senior Planner