Duncanville Police Respond To Major Motorcycle Accident With Fatality

Major Motorcycle Accident In Duncanville This Afternoon

On May 7, 2021 at approximately 4:14 PM Duncanville Police Officers were dispatched

to a major accident at the intersection of W. Wheatland Rd. and Santa Fe Tr. involving a

motorcycle. The motorcycle rider was found lying in the roadway suffering from

potential life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics of the Duncanville Fire Department rendered aid at the scene prior to

transporting the patient to Charlton Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced

deceased by hospital staff at approximately 4:56 PM.

The name of the motorcycle rider is not being released at this time pending notification of

next of kin.

The other driver stopped as required by law. No charges are expected stemming from

this incident.

The Duncanville Police Department implores drivers to slow down, obey traffic laws so

everyone can all have a safe Mother’s Day Weekend on the roadways.

Share The Road: Look Twice For Motorcycles

Despite less traffic on the road in 2020 and a 2% reduction in motorcycle crashes, safety officials are alarmed by a 17% increase in Texas motorcycle fatalities compared to 2019.

On average, a motorcyclist is killed in a crash on Texas roads every day—last year 482 died.

Motorcyclists account for 12% of all traffic fatalities statewide. In 2020, in the 7,481 motorcycle crashes in Texas, 1,856 motorcyclists were seriously injured and 482 were killed.

​This month marks the start of the most dangerous time of year for motorcyclists: May through October, when 6 in 10 of all motorcyclist fatalities happen. Even minor collisions can be catastrophic for motorcycles because they lack safety features common to other vehicles.

The Texas Transportation Institute (TTI) reports that fatal crashes between motorcyclists and drivers often occur when drivers misjudge the motorcycle’s distance and speed and make left turns in front of an oncoming motorcyclist.

With all of this in mind, TxDOT has these safety tips for drivers to protect motorcyclists and prevent crashes:

Take extra care when making a left turn. It’s safest to let the motorcycle pass to avoid turning in front of the rider.

Pay special attention at intersections. Nearly one in three motorcycle fatalities happens at a roadway intersection.

Give driving your full attention. Even a momentary distraction, such as answering a phone call or changing the radio station, can have deadly consequences.

Look twice when changing lanes. Check mirrors, check blind spots, and always use turn signals.

Give motorcyclists room when passing them. Move over to the passing lane and don’t crowd the motorcyclist’s full lane.

Stay back. If you’re behind a motorcycle, always maintain a safe following distance. When a motorcyclist downshifts instead of applying the brake to slow down, it can catch drivers off guard since there are no brake lights to signal reduced speed.

Slow down. Obey posted speed limits and drive to conditions.

