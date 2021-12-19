Duncanville Panthers Suffer Heartbreaking Loss To North Shore

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Panthers lose a 17-10 heartbreaker to the Houston North Shore Mustangs

The Duncanville Panthers drop a 17-10 heartbreaker to Houston North Shore Mustangs in the 6A D-1 High School Championship. For the third time in four years, fans were hopeful it was their time for a state title, but unfortunately, the Panthers were unable to get the win. However, they played their hearts out in front of 42,544 screaming fans

Let’s go Duncanville

Nothing can be more thrilling than a high school title game played in AT&T Stadium for any team. Yesterday Coach Samples team was hyped as they played with the hope they could rewrite history and get a win against the Mustangs of North Shore.

The first play of the game for the Panthers started out shaky with a three and out. This did not discourage the talented Panther defense. They took the field with fervor applying pressure to the Mustang passing game. The Panthers defense was tested on a 3rd and goal. North Shores quarterback Kaleb Bailey completed a play-action touchdown pass to his brother Jhalyn Bailey to take a 7-0 led. But the Panthers bounced back as Omari Abor and Jordan Crook were able to disrupt and sack Mustang’s quarterback Kaleb Bailey.

The Panthers run game

Running back Malachi Medlock’s number was called often. He was able to deliver with 125 yards on 22 carries in the game. Medlock was able to break tackles and run past would be defenders. The intelligence and poise that Medlock showed was incredible as he was able to average 5-yards a game. Linebacker and Arkansas commit, Jordan Crook, was called in a special offensive package and Crook was able to score on a 1-yard dive play to tie the game 7-7 in the second quarter.

Second Half

The second half was more of the first half, as it was a true defensive battle. Both teams were able to kick a field goal to go into the 4th quarter with the game knotted up 10 all. This championship game is definitely a game that people will talk about for years to come.

The Mustangs were able to get a break when an unfortunate flag went agent the Panthers as they ran into the punt returner. North Shore quarterback Kaleb Bailey smelled blood. He followed up with a 39-yard touchdown pass to David Amador to take a 17-10 lead with three minutes remaining.

Sadly, the Panthers were unable to come back and the Mustangs won another 6A D-1 Championship game.

The Godfather

Even though the season is over, and the Panthers were unable to bring home a title Coach Samples was able to teach, mentor, and show these young men that football is only a piece of the big picture. Off the field, he’s given them some of the tools that will help them to navigate to success. Our former editor, Joshua Johnson, once played for Coach Samples and in 2016 shared his thoughts after the Panthers lost to North Shore, we think it remains a great read.

The Panthers end the season with a 13-2 record. Football fans please let these young men know how proud you are of them and the integrity that they showed. And there’s no doubt the Duncanville football program has become the powerhouse team in Dallas.

As Duncanville High School shared on Facebook, “The outcome was a little different than we expected, but we are still beyond proud of the effort, heart, dedication, and grit our football team has shown throughout the season! You are and will always be winners in our book!”

Let’s go Panthers!