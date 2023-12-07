Duncanville Kicks Off Holiday Season with Christmas Tree Lighting and Parade

Facebook

Duncanville kicked off the holiday season in style with a Christmas tree lighting and parade of colorful floats Dec. 1. Thanks to the City of Duncanville for sending these great photos from the downtown parade and tree lighting festival held at Armstrong Park last Friday.

Featured Photo: Keep Duncanville Beautiful float in the Christmas parade. All photos are courtesy of City of Duncanville.

City Councilman Jeremy Koontz and family participated in the Christmas parade and tree lighting events.

Duncanville kids choir performs at Armstrong Park Christmas tree lighting and festival.

City Council Member at Large DeMonica Gooden brought several grandchildren to ride with her in the Christmas parade.

Santa Claus joined the parade on his way to Armstrong Park for the tree lighting festival.

Duncanville Park Board members and their families wave to the crowd as their float goes by.

Councilman Joe Veracruz, his wife, Duncanville ISD Trustee Janet Veracruz, and their daughter ride in the parade.

Highlight of the holiday festival at Armstrong Park was the lighting of the beautiful Christmas tree. Other trees in the park also showed off their holiday spirit with twinkling lights.

City councilwoman Karen Cherry-Brown joins in the parade with her husband and Karen Contreras, wife of Councilman Greg Contreras.