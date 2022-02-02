Duncanville High School Students Inspire Education Leaders with Musical Performance

Facebook

The Duncanville High School Choir gave an emotional and inspiring performance yesterday before a room filled with educators from all of over the state at the annual Texas Association of School Administrators Midwinter Conference in Austin.

The choir – comprised of 39 students – opened the general session on day two of the conference. The Duncanville High School choir performed for approximately 20 minutes and sang songs, including “Stand By Me” and “Lovely Day.” They closed with “We Shall Overcome,” which brought attendees in the Austin Convention Center to their feet for a standing ovation.

Duncanville High School Sophomore Jeffrey Berry Jr. had a dramatic solo moment in the closing performance.