Duncanville, Grand Prairie, Mansfield & Waxahachie Teachers Receive SONIC Donations

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

OKLAHOMA CITY (September 7, 2023) – SONIC® Drive-In is dedicated to getting teachers and students the classroom supplies they need for the new school year. In August, the SONIC Foundation donated $1 million to help fund requests on DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.

The $1 million donation is part of the SONIC Drive-In brand’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative.

* In Duncanville, Texas, two exceptional teachers received a combined donation of $74.00 from SONIC Foundation, including:

Byrd Middle School: Ms. Christy Willis for the project Game On for Grades 6-8



Byrd Middle School: Ms. Covarrubias for the project Inspired by Books for Grades 6-8



* In Grand Prairie, Texas, seven exceptional teachers received a combined donation of $1,449.00 from SONIC Foundation, including:

Bowie Fine Arts Academy: Mrs. Canright for the project Zen Zone for Grades PreK-2



Dickinson Elementary School: Mrs. Morales for the project Little Snax for Grades PreK-2



Eisenhower Elementary School: Mrs. Hurtado for the project Look, Listen and Learn! for Grades PreK-2



International Leadership of Texas – Grand Prairie: Mrs. Berlanga for the project Bridging the Gap for Grades 6-8



Juan Seguin Elementary School: Ms. Burdett for the project Aquaponics in the Library! for Grades 3-5



Sallye Moore College and Career Prepartory: Mr. Judge for the project Equipping Minds for Success: Back-To-School Supplies Drive for Grades 3-5



South Grand Prairie High School: Mrs. Provence for the project Sensory for Teens With Autism for Grades 9-12



* In Mansfield, Texas, three exceptional teachers received a combined donation of $619.00 from SONIC Foundation, including:

Alice Ponder Elementary School: Mrs. Faz for the project Flexible Seating! for Grades 3-5



Alice Ponder Elementary School: Ms. Blair for the project We Are Scientist! for Grades PreK-2



Donna Shepard Intermediate School: Ms. Green for the project Hands-On Science Projects for Grades 6-8



* In Waxahachie, Texas, three exceptional teachers received a combined donation of $1,443.00 from SONIC Foundation, including:

Dunaway Elementary School: Ms. McDowra for the project Math Carpet for Grades 3-5



Dunaway Elementary School: Ms. McDowra for the project Amazon Wishlist for Grades 3-5



Dunaway Elementary School: Ms. Waishes for the project Connecting Our World Through Literacy! for Grades 3-5



Marvin Elementary School: Mrs. Hughes for the project Hands-On Sensory Bins in Kindergarten for Grades PreK-2



“SONIC’s dedication to supporting education through our Limeades for Learning program is a core pillar of our business and the transition into a new school year is a crucial window in setting students and teachers up for success,” said Kim Lewis, Vice President of Brand Experience for SONIC. “We’re grateful to all the SONIC guests who joined us this month in our commitment to brighten the lives of educators, students and families across our SONIC communities by donating to a classroom request on DonorsChoose, or simply by enjoying their favorite SONIC drink.”

Through the SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative, the brand donates a portion of proceeds from every drink, slush and shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local public education.* Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $26 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs in the U.S. to support public education.

Visit DonorsChoose.org and donate to one or more of the thousands of public school teacher requests seeking support to provide students with educational resources.

About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States, with more than 3,500 restaurants in 47 states. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SONICDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.

*SONIC donates a portion of every drink, slush, and shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local schools across the communities SONIC serves through partners like DonorsChoose. The SONIC Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation. For more information about the SONIC Foundation, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com.