Duncanville Eliminates Holding Facility/Jail

EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 1, 2020 AT 12:01am The Duncanville Police Department will no longer operate a holding facility/jail. Arrested persons will be housed at the Tri-City jail located at 714 E Beltline Rd. DeSoto, Texas 75115. You can contact the jail at 469-658-3081 or follow the link below for more information.

Tri-City Jail http://www.ci.desoto.tx.us/1657/Regional-Jail

Payment Process (Bonds / Fines)

If you need to pay a warrant for someone in jail please visit www.GovPayNow.net and use pay code A0003A for Duncanville.

During normal business hours, all fines or bonds can be paid at the Duncanville Municipal Court office, located at 203 East Wheatland Road. If you need directions or other information, please contact the court office at (972) 780-5055.

FOR DEFENDANTS NOT CURRENTLY IN JAIL, payments for warrants on defendants not in custody, please contact the Court at 972-780-5055 or visit https://ipn.paymentus.com/rotp/dncc Payments can be made between 8-4 when the Court is open.

You can make a payment with a single credit card on the website, if you need to use multiple credit cards you can do that by calling 1-888-604-7888. Before attempting to pay a warrant you will need the following information: City where the subject is held, city issuing warrant, name and date of birth of the defendant, the warrant number and warrant fee amount.

Other Jail Facilities

DeSoto Regional Jail (469) 658-3081 – This jail services Duncanville, DeSoto, Cedar Hill,

Lancaster, Cedar Valley College Police, Lancaster ISD Police and University of North Texas Police.

Lew Sterrett Justice Center (Dallas County Jail) (214) 761-9025

Save

Comments

comments