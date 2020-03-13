Duncanville Closures Due To COVID-19

March 13, 2020

Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported five (5) additional presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases in Dallas County to eight (8). Last night, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared a local disaster for public health emergency and has issued a community gathering order effective today at 11 am. Judge Jenkins has requested that the mayors in Dallas County cities issue a local declaration in support of the county’s efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19. To that end, Mayor Gordon issued an order mirroring the Dallas County order this morning, as allowed by state law.

ORDER OF COUNTY JUDGE CLAY JENKINS (SUMMARY)

DATE ORDER ISSUED: March 12, 2020

The virus that causes 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) is easily transmitted through person to person contact, especially in group settings, and it is essential that the spread of the virus be slowed to protect the ability of public and private health care providers to handle the influx of new patients and safeguard public health and safety. Because of the risk of the rapid spread of the virus, and the need to protect the most vulnerable members of the community, the Dallas County order prohibits community gatherings of 500 persons or more anywhere in Dallas County beginning at 11 a.m. on March 13, 2020, and continuing seven days through 11:00 a.m. on March 20, 2020. For all other gatherings, the Office of the Dallas County Judge and the Health Authority strongly recommends following the social distancing protocols attached to this Order, including canceling, rescheduling, or not attending events with more than 250 persons. Additionally, the Office of the Dallas County Judge and the Health Authority strongly urges high-risk individuals, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to cancel, reschedule, or not attend events that will have or will likely have 10 or more people.

Duncanville Facilities and Community Events, Programs & Classes Impacted

Duncanville- In order to protect the health and welfare of our employees and residents, the City of Duncanville has made the following immediate modifications in order to address the growing health concerns:

The D.L. Hopkins Jr., Senior Center will be closed starting Monday, March 16 through the end of March, which is subject to change based on the evolving COVID-19 situation.

Recreation Center and Library operations will continue as usual, and classes and programs are being evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

All senior activities are canceled until further notice.

The Recreation Center’s ‘Princess Tea Party’ event scheduled for March 28 has been postponed.

The Library’s ‘Touch A Truck’ event on March 18 has been canceled.

Large events occurring in the near future at the Fieldhouse will be canceled based on the Dallas County declaration of Local Disaster for Public Health Emergency threshold for community gatherings.

The City’s Event Calendar will be updated appropriately, so please check the status of events, classes and programs to stay informed.

Duncanville ISD’s Spring Break is next week, and the school district has extended Spring Break by one week and canceled all extracurricular activities starting Friday, March 13.

The Duncanville Chamber of Commerce has postponed the ‘Flavor of Duncanville’ event that was scheduled for Thursday, March 19 and have not announced a new date at this time.

Visit www.duncanville.com/covid-2019/ to view the Mayor’s order and for more information.

