Duncanville City Manager Appointed to Goodwill Industries of Dallas, Inc. Board of Directors

The City of Duncanville is pleased to announce that City Manager Aretha R. Ferrell-Benavides was elected to the Goodwill Industries of Dallas, Inc. Board of Directors on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Ms. Ferrell-Benavides was selected to serve on the board because of her over 30 years in public service. She joins a diverse group of influential professionals from throughout North Texas who serve on the board, each of whom bring experience in business, industry, non-profits, and government.

Frank Mihalopoulos, a former member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Board in 2006, expressed the board’s excitement of having someone of Ms. Ferrell-Benavides’ experience and accomplishment join their ranks.

Mr. Mihalopoulos stated, “When I knew we had an opening on the board, the first person I thought of was Aretha. I have always known her to bring a business mindset to her work in government, while also showing compassion for the people in the communities she serves. Those ideals are the driving force of Goodwill Industries.”

Ms. Ferrell-Benavides welcomes the opportunity to give back through service on the Goodwill Dallas board. She stated, “Goodwill is known around the world for helping people who have faced difficult circumstances find fulfillment through living and working. I cannot think of a better organization to be associated with.”

Goodwill Industries of Dallas, Inc. exists to help persons with barriers to employment recognize and reach their full potential and experience lives filled with purpose, accomplishment, and self-sufficiency.

Goodwill Dallas achieves its mission, “Changing lives, one job at a time,” by helping people build skills, find jobs, and ultimately reach their goals in life. Ms. Ferrell-Benavides will serve a term of three years on the Goodwill Industries of Dallas, Inc. Board.