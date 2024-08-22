DOGS GET LAST SPLASH OF 2024 SUMMER SEASON AT HAWAIIAN FALLS MANSFIELD SEPT. 15

Facebook

Calling all dogs! And their best friends! Hawaiian Falls is partnering with the city of Mansfield to host an end-of-season doggie swim at the Mansfield waterpark.

The Lucky Luau will be held at Hawaiian Falls Mansfield noon – 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15th benefiting the City of Mansfield Animal Care and Control’s “Lucky” Fund, which helps provide medical care for stray pets.

“This might be the most fun you can have all year,” said Ron Mckenzie, Hawaiian Falls Marketing Director. “Watching the dogs gallop about in the wavepool, and the smaller dogs splashing around our Small Dog Island, will bring a smile to your face! It’s one last splash of summer before we drain the pools and start preparing for our off season.”

Important Attendee Information:

Registration cutoff is 8 a.m. Friday, September 13. 2024.

Admission is $19.99 per person (or $10 per person for Hawaiian Falls season pass holders,) which includes admission for up to two dogs. Everyone must pre-register online at https://www.mansfieldtexas.gov/2010/Lucky-Luau-at-Hawaiian-Falls

There is a maximum of two dogs per adult person

Dogs must be spayed or neutered (no exceptions)

Dogs must be current on their vaccines and have a valid City Pet License issued by Mansfield Animal Care and Control or a neighboring city's Animal Control Department. Don't have a City Pet License? Apply for one here

Participants must complete an Attendee Agreement and Responsibility Waiver and register prior to admittance to the event

If your registration is denied for not meeting the minimum requirements, there will be no refunds for ticket(s) purchased.

All ticket sales are final and non-refundable. Proceeds will benefit the Mansfield Animal Care and Control Shelter Donation "Lucky" Fund.

Hawaiian Falls 2025 Season Passes are on sale now for the lowest price of the season, which come with three 2025 Buddy Passes per season pass, each good for one free visit for a friend when accompanied by the pass holder. Other 2025 season pass perks include: one pass – three parks: enjoy unlimited visits to Hawaiian Falls waterparks in Mansfield, Roanoke and Waco; a 2025 souvenir bottle; 20 percent discount on all food and beverage purchases; and 20 percent off all cabana rentals. Season pass holders also get to enter the park 30 minutes before the gates open to the public.

More information about special events, operating hours, directions, tickets and season passes, are at hfalls.com.