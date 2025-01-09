DMA Offers Programs for All Ages in 2025

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

For 2025, Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) is welcoming visitors of all ages to experience art from across the ages. From conversations with authors, curators and scholars, to kid-friendly family fun, to art after dark, there is something for everyone at the DMA in 2025.

Art & Letters Live is launching its 34th season with an impressive roster of authors, artists and performers. Among those participating in these creative conversations are best-selling author Brad Meltzer; jazz performer Stacey Kent; and philanthropist Bill Gates. Imani Perry will be joined in conversation by Johnica Rivers, in honor of the DMA’s Black History & Culture Celebration Community Weekend.

DMA Celebrates Black History Month

The DMA will celebrate Black History Month on the first weekend of February with two full days of celebrations, programming and free admission to all special exhibitions. Community members are invited to celebrate Black culture and history with live music and performances, artist demonstrations and talks, tours, art-making activities and more.

On February 7, the Museum is turning the lights down and the volume up for the first ever After Hours at the Museum. During After Hours, the DMA will transform under moonlight as Dallas’s favorite DJs spin the night away. Part of the Meet Me at the Museum series of events, this night of music, dancing and art promises to be a late-night experience you won’t find anywhere else in Dallas.

Spring Break at DMA Summer Art Camp

The Museum is gearing up to welcome Dallas’s youngest art aficionados during Spring Break for free family fun and all summer long for DMA Summer Art Camps. This year, the DMA is expanding camp offerings to include additional sessions so that every creative kid has the opportunity to spend a week in the Museum exploring the galleries, making new friends, working in the studio and creating amazing art.

Brunch Sundays: January 19, February 16, March 16, and April 20, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Jazz Saturday, January 25 and Friday, February 14, 6–9 p.m. After Hours Friday, February 7, 8–11 p.m. La Moderna Community Day Sunday, February 16, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Free; no ticket reservations required. Admission to the special exhibition Frida: Beyond the Myth will be free for all guests.

FREE First Sundays

Access for All for DMA First Sundays, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Free; no ticket reservations required. Every first Sunday of each month in 2025, the DMA will offer free exhibition admission with DMA FREE First Sundays. Visit the museum on the first Sunday of each month to experience ticketed exhibitions at NO COST, along with dynamic on-site programs and over 5,000 years of stunning permanent collection works. Generous support is provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program. For more information on DMA events and programs, please visit dma.org.