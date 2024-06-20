Dive Into Summer: Hilton Anatole Unveils Exciting Line Up of Fun for the Whole Family

Facebook

DALLAS, TX – June 18, 2024 – Hilton Anatole is excited to announce a summer full of exciting activities and delightful experiences happening across the entire property. As the premier destination for family fun and relaxation in Dallas, Hilton Anatole’s JadeWaters Resort Pool is set to offer weekly activities and delicious dining options that promise an unforgettable summer for all guests. This summer, guests can also expect special partnerships and a camp-themed room package add-on.

Weekly Activations at JadeWaters Resort Pool

Each week through August 11, JadeWaters Resort Pool will host a variety of engaging activities for guests to enjoy every week, such as:

Meet & Greet with Tilly the Elephant: Every Friday and Saturday, guests can meet Tilly the Elephant, a charming mascot inspired by the hotel’s iconic Chantilly Ballroom.

Foam Parties: Guests can join in on the fun with lively foam parties, perfect for cooling off and enjoying the summer vibes on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays all summer long!

Movies Under the Stars: Visitors can relax under the night sky with family-friendly movies every Friday and Saturday evening.

New, Sit-Down Dining at JadeWaters Resort Pool Restaurant

The JadeWaters Grill & Bar is now offering a sit-down dining experience, providing a delightful menu for guests to savor while enjoying the poolside ambiance. Highlights from the menu include:

All-New Jade Bowl – Build your own mouthwatering bowl with a choice of proteins, toppings, and house-made sauces.

Bang Bang Shrimp – Tossed in a sweet sriracha sauce, this shrimp dish brings a delicious punch of flavor to poolside dining.

Partnership with Howdy Homemade Ice Cream

Hilton Anatole is proud to partner with Howdy Homemade, a beloved local ice cream shop that creates jobs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, to serve their delicious ice cream on the property. Guests can enjoy a variety of unique and refreshing flavors, perfect for a summer treat.

Dallas Rising Sun by Community Brewery

Hilton Anatole is thrilled to announce a key collaboration with Community Brewery to offer guests the Dallas Rising Sun, a specially crafted beer available only on-site at Media Grill + Bar. This fruited wheat, American ale is clean and refreshingly crisp with a unique blend of fruit and hop additions. The word, “Anatole” translates to “rising sun”, representing the name behind the beer collaboration. This well-balanced, exclusive brew is the perfect complement to a day of summer activities.

Camp Anatole Room Add-On Package

For those seeking an adventure and to create lasting memories, guests can now book the Camp Anatole room add-on package! As a $125 add-on to any guest room, families can turn their vacation into a cozy campsite and enjoy a fun-filled camping experience. The add-on package includes:

Snuggle-Up Custom Bedding and a stuffed elephant named Tilly to take home as a camp buddy

Glowing Camping Lantern, creative crafts, and sweet treats

Adventure Journal and Campfire Storybooks for nighttime tales

for nighttime tales Exciting Board Game for some friendly family competition

For more information and to book your stay, visit Hilton Anatole’s website here or call + 1-214-748-1200. Read more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at Stories from Hilton.

ABOUT HILTON ANATOLE

Located within a 45-acre campus in the heart of the Dallas Design District, Hilton Anatole boasts 1,610 luxuriously appointed guest rooms with first-class in-room amenities and Wi-Fi Internet access. JadeWaters, the hotel’s resort-style pool complex, includes a lazy river, luxury cabanas, two 30-foot slides and more. The hotel offers guests 600,000 square feet of total event space as well as a variety of recreational activities, including a Topgolf Swing Suite with 3 bays to play virtual games; one of the largest and most intriguing private assemblies of art and unique artifacts in the world; an 80,000-square-foot fitness center, indoor jogging track and one of the region’s finest lap pools; Verandah Spa, the hotel’s luxury spa oasis; and unique restaurants and bars for dining and entertainment. To learn more, please visit: www.hiltonanatole.com

ABOUT HILTON HOTELS & RESORTS

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests’ evolving needs. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world’s most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.