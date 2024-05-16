DFW Airport Seeks Local Flavors and National Brands to Add More Than Three Dozen New Shops, Restaurants, and Amenities to Terminal

Facebook

DFW AIRPORT, Texas (May 14, 2024) – As Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) prepares to begin construction on more than $5 billion worth of new terminal facilities later this year, the airport is issuing a public Request for Proposals (RFP) for 38 new retail and dining locations in all terminals across the airport. This is the largest single concessions opportunity at DFW since Terminal D opened in 2005.

The RFP package, which is now available here and open for submissions until Aug. 12,

will include 17 food and beverage concepts and 17 retail stores to complement DFW’s current portfolio of more than 200 concessions. The opportunities include everything from grab-and-go to sit-down restaurants to retail services.

“Over the next few years, DFW will be nearly doubling the space available to its already world-class shopping and dining program,” said Ken Buchanan, Executive Vice President of Revenue Management and Customer Experience. “This is an all-inclusive opportunity for both our veteran concessionaires to consider expanding, as well as for newcomers in the community who operate street locations or other small businesses, to participate in the tremendous economic opportunity that DFW provides. We are committed to including small, diverse companies who represent local flavors or national brands.”

DFW served a record 81.7 million passengers in 2023 and is on track to serve more than 100 million customers each year by 2030. The airport is expanding its capacity over the next few years with additional gates in Terminals A and C, alongside the construction of an all-new Terminal F and the reconstruction of Terminal C. Additional retail and dining opportunities will be announced later this year, including the concessions opportunities for Terminal F.

DFW Concessions’ website (www.dfwairport.com/ opportunities) has useful resources and information for responding concessionaires, including previous outreach presentations. The website also offers a database of businesses interested in partnering with other firms.