DFW Airport Gears Up for Record-Breaking Summer Travel Season

Kristin Barclay
School’s out for summer and the heat is on the way both literally and figuratively as Mother Nature and travel season heat up. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is set to kick off its busiest summer ever with a Memorial Day weekend expected to bring a total of 1.5 million travelers. You’re going to want to be prepared by allowing extra time and packing your patience, as delays and snafus are just part of the process these days.

The five-day holiday period – from Thursday, May 23 through Tuesday, May 28 – is expected to see a nearly 10-percent increase from the same time last year. Friday, May 24 is expected to be the peak travel day of the holiday with an estimated 260,000 passengers.

“Our more than 300 volunteer Ambassadors and professional Airport Customer Experience Specialists (ACES) are ready to assist travelers with advice, resources and everything needed for a smooth trip through DFW,” said Ken Buchanan, Executive Vice President of Revenue Management and Customer Experience. “The airport’s website and mobile app are convenient resources for security wait timesprepaid parkingordering a meal and more.”
DFW projects that nearly 25 million passengers will travel through the airport between the months of May and July, an increase of 10 percent from the same period last year. On average, more than 268,000 passengers are expected daily throughout the three-month summer travel season.

For the best experience, customers should visit DFW’s Travel Tips and sign up for a MyDFW account for customized information, including parking preferences and exclusive promotions.

Parking garages and lots are expected to be busy this summer, with Terminals C and D typically the first to fill up. Customers should be prepared to arrive at least two hours prior to their departure time and can prebook their parking in advance online, including the newly reopened Remote North lot.

For American Airlines passengers, if these garages are full, parking, check-in, baggage drop and security clearance are also available in Terminals A or B. Travelers can use the Skylink train to easily move throughout all five terminals.

