Devezin, Muhammad Earn All-State Thespian Honors

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) They’re actors, dancers and playwrights who are ready to add another accolade to their repertoire.

Cedar Hill High School sophomore Jaden Devezin and junior Naji Muhammad earned All-State Thespian Honors ahead of the Texas Thespian Festival next month in Grapevine.

They both applied with an audition video, and they were among the few attendees who were selected.

“At first, I didn’t think I’d get it – I was really surprised and honored,” Muhammad said.

Said Devezin, “I was also surprised. I thought I’d get some experience and try out some different characters.”

Both Devezin and Muhammad were lead dancers in Cedar Hill Theatre’s production of “The Addams Family” last month. They’re both auditioning for roles in “Seussical.”

At the Texas Thespian Festival, they will perform alongside their fellow All-State honorees in a closing number.

“We are always looking for new opportunities for our scholars – these two in particular are about to perform in front of over 9,000 of their thespian peers, and I cannot wait to experience this,” Cedar Hill Theatre Director Bethany Kennedy said.

Muhammad attended Collegiate Prep and Collegiate Academy. Last summer, he had his first lead role in a community theatre production of “Footloose.” He aspires to be an actor or a director.

Devezin debuted as a pirate in “SpongeBob: The Musical” during his eighth grade year at Bessie Coleman.

Both actors have also written plays – both of which they describe as “tragedies.”

“Tragedies can bring out actors’ emotions more than a comedy or a drama,” Muhammad said.