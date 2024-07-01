DeSoto’s New City Manager takes the reins Today

Facebook

Majed Al-Ghafry, who the DeSoto City Council selected in late May to become DeSoto’s next City Manager, formerly starts his new position on Monday, July 1st.

Majed Al-Ghafry, the Assistant City Manager for the City of Dallas, has been selected by the DeSoto City Council to serve as DeSoto’s next City Manager. Mayor Rachel L. Proctor announced his appointment at Tuesday evening’s DeSoto City Council Meeting.

“After conducting a comprehensive national search to find the very best City Manager to lead DeSoto into the future, we are proud to say that we have accomplished our mission and are bringing the best of the best to DeSoto,” said Mayor Proctor. “While Majed Al-Ghafry has built an impressive track record of high-level accomplishments, it was the steady praise that we heard from those who knew him best that told us what we needed to know about his character and leadership abilities.”

The process of finding a new City Manager began in November of 2023 when the DeSoto City Council hired the municipal consulting firm Government Professional Solutions (GPS) to conduct a nationwide search. On Thursday, April 18th, three finalists including Al-Ghafry were invited to DeSoto City Hall for a public meet and greet event. It was there that Majed Al-Ghafry distinguished himself with his demeanor, knowledge, and love of DeSoto.

“When I told our residents back in April that I loved DeSoto, I meant it! I’ve had many friends and colleagues from DeSoto over the years and they’ve shared the love and enthusiasm they have for this wonderful city with me.” Al-Ghafry continued, “I’ve also been able to experience DeSoto on my own as a neighbor and a professional, and I can see both its greatness and its untapped potential. This is a very exciting opportunity and I am looking forward to working with our Mayor and City Council, team members, and residents to make DeSoto the absolute best it can be!”

Majed Al-Ghafry is an Executive Engineer and educator who has spent more than 35 years as a leader in both the public and private sectors. He has worn many hats with the City of Dallas including overseeing all of Dallas’ infrastructure departments, Economic Development, Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization, Planning and Urban Design, Development Services, the Office of Historic Preservation and the Tourism, Conventions and Events Departments.

Before joining the City of Dallas, Al-Ghafry served as the Assistant City Manager of the City of El Cajon, California, and as the Public Works Director for the City of San Antonio. Majed is a Credentialed City Manager who earned a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of North Texas, Denton, a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Northeastern University in Boston, professional engineering registrations in Civil and Traffic from the State of California and a professional engineering registration from the State of Texas. He also serves as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Texas.