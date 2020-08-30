DeSoto Superintendent Resigns At Special Board Meeting

Dr. Don Hooper Named Acting DeSoto ISD Superintendent

DeSoto ISD has had a rough year as the TEA results revealed more questions than answers. During the public hearing to discuss the TEA results, parents and community members said “enough is enough,” demanding the DeSoto ISD Board be more transparent. This evening, at the Sunday, August 30, 2020, Emergency Special Called Board meeting, the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees approved the acceptance of the voluntary resignation of Superintendent Dr. D’Andre J. Weaver.

During the special-called emergency meeting, the Board voted to rescind an earlier decision to place Dr. Don Hooper as the Board-appointed Conservator and instead named him as the district’s acting superintendent effective immediately.

Under the leadership of Dr. Hooper, and through the eventual identification and placement of a new superintendent, the Board maintains its focus on the prioritization of safety, student achievement, and financial stability.

“As a Board, we recognize the concern that today’s actions may cause for our school community. We appreciate Dr. Weaver’s service and leadership and wish him the best in the next chapter of his professional career,” Board President Karen Daniel said. “While this news may be disconcerting for some in our community, please note that we are deeply focused on supporting teachers and students in DeSoto ISD to a successful start to the school year and a seamless transition as we continue to work to move the district forward.”

In closing the meeting, Dr. Weaver thanked the Board for the opportunity to serve the school community and wished the district well in its future endeavors reiterating his confidence in the district’s ability to continue to move forward and progress.

Public comments on Facebook regarding the announcement by Desoto ISD stated the need for stability in the district. Others expressed concern as they felt that Dr. Weaver was making positive changes to bring the District back to where it needs to be. Desoto ISD has not started the 2020-2021 school year yet. The first day of school is September 8, with all DeSoto ISD students beginning the first four weeks of classes through supervised home learning through Anytime Learning Platform.

Support local news by subscribing to Focus Daily News, for a limited time you can get a 1 year e-edition subscription for $10, normally $100. Local news and journalism has never been more important.

Subscribe here:just $10 gets you an annual subscription to our e-edition.

Save

Comments

comments