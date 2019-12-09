DeSoto Police Investigating Double Homicide & Shooting

Bodies of 2 men found after shooting in Wintergreen Road apartment

DeSoto Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal shooting on Sunday that left two unidentified adult men dead and sent three adult men to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The incident inside an apartment in the 200 block of West Wintergreen Road was originally reported to police dispatchers as a “Home Invasion” with several unknown persons allegedly rushing into the dwelling, however, detectives cannot categorically confirm this account and have been working around the clock to try and determine exactly what happened.

Police responded to the Sunday evening emergency call at approximately 7:50 PM at the apartment on West Wintergreen Road and found a total of five men at the scene. Two had been fatally wounded, and three needed emergency medical treatment and transport. Police are presently working with the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the identities of the deceased and are talking to the witnesses which include the three injured men. Additionally, detectives are processing evidence found at the scene to determine how the shooting unfolded.

There is no immediate threat to the public as all subjects reportedly involved in the incident have been accounted for. The investigation is ongoing and no additional details about the case are available.

DeSoto Police have positively identified the two deceased adult males found at the scene and notified their next of kin. Anyone with information about these two individuals should contact police detectives at (469) 658-3050. The names of the other people involved in the incident are not being released at this time. The media will be updated via a follow-up press release as more information is substantiated.

DECEASED PERSONS INFO:

David Daniel Young Jr.

Black male / DOB 9-16-1998

William Leon Smith

Black male / DOB 6-22-1976

