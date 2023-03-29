DESOTO NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Case Number Z-1490-23

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Case Number Z-1490-23

The City of DeSoto Planning and Zoning Commission will conduct a Public Hearing to consider a Zoning Case Z1490-23 to rezone a property located at 1000 W. Wintergreen Road from Single Family-15 (SF-15) to Planned Development (PD) Zoning to allow for Wedding, Banquet, and Party Facility (Indoor/Outdoor) with other deviations. The property is 38.7 acres and is currently zoned Single Family-15 (SF-15). The applicant is Jeffrey W. Linder with Bannister Engineering, LLC. The hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission has been set for Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. If the PD is recommended for approval by the Planning and Zoning Commission, the hearing before the City Council will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

Número de caso Z-1490-23
La Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación de la Ciudad de DeSoto llevará a cabo una audiencia pública para considerar un caso de zonificación Z-1490-23 para rezonificar una propiedad ubicada en 1000 W. Wintergreen Road de Single Family-15 (SF-15) a Zonificación de Desarrollo Planificado (PD) para permitir instalaciones para bodas, banquetes y fiestas (interiores / exteriores) con otras desviaciones. La propiedad es de 38.7 acres y actualmente está zonificada como Unifamiliar-15 (SF-15). El solicitante es Jeffrey W. Linder con Bannister Engineering, LLC. La audiencia ante la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación se ha fijado para el martes 11 de abril de 2023 a las 7:00 p.m. Si el PD es recomendado para su aprobación por la Comisión de Planificación y Zonificación, la audiencia ante el Concejo Municipal se llevará a cabo el martes 2 de mayo de 2023 a las 7:00 p.m.

For meeting information please go to the City website (http://www.desototexas.gov/1515/Agendas-andMinutes) to view the agenda. If you have any questions regarding this case, contact the Planning and Zoning Department at (972) 230-9622.The building in which the above meeting will be conducted is wheelchair accessible; spaces for the mobility impaired are available. Any request for sign interpretative services must be made forty-eight hours prior to the time of the meeting.

Arrangements for sign interpretative services may be made by calling the City Secretary at 972/230-9646 or by calling TDD-1-800-RELAYTX (1-800-735-2989).

To be a valid written protest the protest or petition in opposition must be filed with the Planning Department before 4:00 P.M of the working day immediately preceding the date in which City Council will hear this case.

