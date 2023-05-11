DeSoto Mayor Proctor signs Franchise Agreement with Salata Salad Kitchen

Facebook

DESOTO, Texas – Salata, the built-to-order salad kitchen that allows guests to customize and create meals that fit their lifestyle, is continuing to grow in Texas. The brand recently signed a franchise agreement with Rachel Proctor, a prominent leader and entrepreneur in the DeSoto community, to develop three locations in North Texas including Midlothian, Waxahachie and soon, Desoto.

Proctor was born and raised within an entrepreneurial family, and has devoted much of her professional life to furthering the development of the community and its surrounding cities. As a spirited entrepreneur, marketer and community leader, Proctor currently serves as the Mayor of DeSoto, in addition to owning various businesses including the Neighborhood Christian Learning Center of Dallas and a boutique business education firm, RLPI. Through her community involvement, Proctor recognized that there was a lack of go-to healthy food options in DeSoto for people to enjoy past the Southern region of Dallas, and as a longtime fan of Salata, becoming a franchisee was a natural solution.

“DeSoto has been my home for all my life, and I am always looking for ways to enhance the community,” said Proctor. “In conversations with our community members, it was clear that people were looking for healthier food options that were closer to home. I have been a guest at Salata locations for years, and have a passion for health and wellness in general, so I know the brand will be a wonderful addition to Midlothian, Waxahachie, and eventually DeSoto. The Salata team has been a pleasure to work with, and the brand’s extensive support and operations systems have made for a seamless development process thus far. I am thrilled to be bringing such a great restaurant to Midlothian first, and look forward to the location’s opening in 2023.”

Houston-based Salata offers built-to-order salads and wraps alongside soups, teas, and lemonades, empowering guests to create their ideal meal in an accessible way. With more than 50 fresh toppings available on the menu including fresh fruits, vegetables and proteins prepared in-house daily and house-made salad dressings, Salata has established a loyal following by providing customizable options for any lifestyle.

Salata has been growing rapidly across the nation on its road to 100 locations, but especially in Texas. In fact, the brand has already opened 3 restaurants in 2023, all in its home state of Texas. With another 17 openings slotted for the year; the brand is expected to reach 100 locations by the end of the year.

“Salata has become a leading presence in the salad industry, largely due to our strategic growth with individuals like Rachel,” said Julie Davis, VP of Franchise Development at Salata. “Her background in business ownership combined with her commitment to bettering her community makes her an ideal Salata franchisee, and our Home Office team is thrilled that she is joining our brand.”

Salata has maintained its place at the leading edge of the fast casual restaurant category with tech-enabled advancements. Continually looking to evolve and find new, innovative ways to meet the needs of its guests and franchisees while staying true to its brand, Salata recently launched a systemwide restaurant “Refresh” program. Officially launching in 2022, the program guides existing franchisees in updating the brand’s legacy restaurants with a completely new look and feel, which offers the clean and fresh ambiance guests have come to associate with the salad kitchen’s menu and ingredients. The new, crisp design is as appealing to operators as it is to guests with a separate online order station, offering a quick and easy pickup option and increased operational efficiencies for franchisees and their teams.

For more information on the Salata franchise opportunity, visit https://franchise.salata.com/.

About Salata

Salata Salad Kitchen is a fast casual salad franchise founded in 2005 by Berge Simonian in Houston. The brand was developed to provide quick, healthy meal options to guests. The menu features more than 50 fresh toppings and house-made dressings for guests to customize their salads and wraps so they can eat, feel and live the way they want. With no complex or intimidating ingredients, the options are simple and familiar for customers of all backgrounds. Topped with excellent customer service, the Salata experience is simple, playful and genuine.

Beyond its inclusive and welcoming experience, Salata offers guests a generous loyalty program. Customers can download the Salata mobile app and sign up to order ahead and earn tasty rewards. Once signed up, customers receive one point for every dollar spent at Salata. Every 100 points earns guests a $7 salad kitchen credit and app users have exclusive access to bonus rewards opportunities such as double points weeks.

The brand began franchising in 2006 and has now expanded to more than 90 locations in Texas, Georgia, Southern California, Louisiana, and North Carolina.