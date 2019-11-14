Party With Build-A-Bear Cockrell Hill Road

Build-a-Bear Cockrell Hill Road Invites You To Party with Them

Who’s ready to party? On Saturday November 16, Build-A-Bear at 1521 N Cockrell Hill Rd in Dallas, TX is hosting a fun, experiential party! Why? They’re celebrating the one-year anniversary of opening Build-A-Bear Workshop stores inside Walmart stores.

You’re invited to join the celebration! Build-A-Bear’s huggable mascot, Bearemy, will be at the store from 11am – noon to give hugs and pose for pictures! There will also be coloring sheets, party bear ears, stickers and more. Additionally, the first 20 guests to come to this Build-A-Bear Workshop will receive a special $5 gift card for their purchase. The gift cars includes Condo Cubs, a brand-new collection of furry friends starting at $10 each.

Shoppers will be able to make a new Build-A-Bear® furry friend when they are shopping at this Walmart. The full-line experiential retail Workshop inside Walmart offers the signature Build-A-Bear Make-Your-Own experience, as well as an assortment of furry friends and accessories that appeal to kids and adults alike. Come and do your holiday shopping with holiday-inspired furry friends. Additionally, the Build-A-Bear Workshop will offer exciting Build-A-Party packages, perfect for a special day – or any day.

Build-A-Bear Workshop opened six pilot Workshop stores inside Walmart stores in October 2018. Since then, Build-A-Bear Workshop has opened over 20 stores in total with more scheduled to open in 2020. Additionally, the Build-A-Bear Workshop Stuffing Station Kit was chosen as a premier toy in the interactive category for the highly regarded and exclusive Walmart’s Top Rated by Kids for Holiday 2019 List.

WHEN:

First Anniversary Celebration: Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10am – 9pm

Bearemy appearance: 11am – noon

Regular Store Hours: 10am – 9pm

WHERE:

Build-A-Bear Workshop at Walmart Supercenter #5147

1521 N Cockrell Hill Road

Dallas, TX 75211

