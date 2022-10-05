DCHHS Confirms Mosquito Samples In DeSoto, Duncanville Test Positive for West Nile Virus

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Duncanville To Spray For Mosquitoes October 6 & 7

DALLAS (October 5, 2022) – The Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) laboratory has confirmed mosquito samples that have tested positive for West Nile Virus. The mosquito samples were collected from the 75137 zip code in Duncanville, and 75115 in DeSoto, TX. In conjunction with the Dallas County municipalities, mosquito abatement teams are responding by treating impacted areas. DCHHS has scheduled ground spraying in the below area(s), weather permitting.

Residents should remain inside during the time sprayers are in the area. Spraying will not be conducted in the event of wind speeds more than 10 mph or inclement weather. Click on the link to view a map of the spraying areas: http://www.dallas.leateamapps.com/PublicMap/

“Mosquito bites can cause West Nile Virus Infection, and we need to remain vigilant to prevent mosquito bites. It’s important to remember the four Ds: DEET, Dress, Drain, and Dusk to Dawn”, said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS.

The City of Duncanville, at the recommendation and in cooperation with Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS), will be conducting ground spraying against mosquitoes on Thursday, October 6 and Friday, October 7, between the hours of 9:00 PM and 5:00 AM, weather permitting.

The spraying is being conducted in response to the detection of West Nile Virus in a mosquito trap within the 75137 zip code. If the weather prohibits spraying on Thursday night, spraying will be conducted on Friday and Saturday nights. Spraying will be performed in the targeted area within the City of Duncanville. Residents living within the spray zone are encouraged to remain indoors and bring their pets inside during spraying.

City staff will continue to monitor areas where mosquito breeding is most likely to occur.

To prevent the spread of mosquitoes, residents should remove all areas of standing water.

Residents should also report all pools that are not well maintained and abandoned homes

where mosquitoes are likely to breed to either City of Duncanville Health Services or

Neighborhood Services by calling (972) 780-5040.

Everyone should continue to protect themselves against the West Nile Virus by using insect

repellent containing DEET. Citizens are also encouraged to remain indoors during dawn and

dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

For more information on the scheduled ground mosquito spraying in Duncanville, contact

Tammy Island at (972) 780-4963.

DEET: Whenever outside, use insect repellents that have the active ingredient DEET or other EPA-registered repellents, and always follow label instructions.

DRESS: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.

DRAIN: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

DUSK to DAWN: Limit your time outdoors from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

DCHHS encourages residents in affected areas to be a part of the solution by eliminating insect breeding areas and larvae before they develop into an adult, flying mosquitoes. Standing water can be treated with EPA-approved larvicides that are available for retail purchase.

Larvicides are products used to kill immature mosquitoes before they become adults. Larvicides are applied directly to water sources that hold mosquito eggs, larvae, or pupae. When used consistently, larvicides can help reduce the overall mosquito burden by limiting the number of mosquitoes that are produced, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Mosquito Pesticide FAQs

What pesticide is used for mosquito control?

Dallas County uses permethrin a synthetic pyrethroid commonly used in mosquito control

programs due to its effectiveness. Permethrin has been registered by the EPA since 1979.

Can I opt-out of mosquito spraying?

Yes. Duncanville residents wanting to be on the no-spray list can email Tammy Island at

tisland@duncanville.com or Angelica Garcia at agarcia@duncanville.com to have your address added.