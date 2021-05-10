DART Student Art Contest Celebrates Local Young Artists

Share via: 0 Shares 0





More

Everyday Heroes Ride DART

Collin Chon, a 5th grade student at Greenhill School in Addison, was this year’s Best of Show winner. Collin’s artwork, based on this year’s theme “Everyday Heroes Ride DART,” was selected from 688 entries from students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Heroes come in many forms and this year’s art contest gave young artists the chance to salute the hometown heroes that have kept our community going during the pandemic – everyday people that have made a positive impact in the lives of others.

You can view all of the winning entries at studentartgallery.dart.org.

The DART Student Art Contest is a 23-year tradition that helps promote the use of public transportation and is supported by community partners the Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Contemporary and Half Price Books, as well as our media partners Al Día, Dallas Morning News, DFW Child, DFW Kids Directory, Local Profile, NBC 5 and Telemundo 39.

The winning artwork will be seen at DART rail stations, buses and inside trains, as well as on display at the Dallas Museum of Art, Love Field Airport, and on DART’s website, DART.org.

Comments

comments