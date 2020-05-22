Dallas Welcomes A New Cavender’s Location

Cavender’s Opens A New Dallas Location This Weekend

Tyler, Texas – Long before I became a Texas resident, I bought my first pair of cowboy boots at a Cavender’s in San Antonio. While I definitely stood out as a tourist, the staff treated me like a friend as they steered me towards a pair of boots. That was just the beginning of my love affair with Cavender’s and Lucchese.

Now, as a resident of Dallas, I’m excited about the opening of the newest Dallas store located at 9390 North Central Expressway.

The store is scheduled to open to the public tomorrow, Saturday, May 23, 2020. This is the 10th location in the DFW Metroplex. The 17,418 sq. ft. store will house Cavender’s full line of men’s, women’s, and children’s western apparel.

Cavender’s is famous for its large selection of handcrafted western boots. They also carry hats, shirts, jeans, dresses, belts, and western accent accessories. Cavender’s also has work boots and apparel.

The company is a family owned and operated retailer out of Tyler, Texas with 86 stores located across 12 states. Cavender’s is truly a family operation, founded by James R. Cavender and his wife in 1965. Today, their sons Joe, Mike and Clay run the day-to-day operations. The family lives the western lifestyle, operating five working ranches in Texas and Oklahoma with registered Brangus and Charolais cattle.

Cavender’s has become the leading western store for the American South and Southwest. No matter which store you walk into, or if you order online, you can be sure to find the best products in the market and helpful, knowledgeable people to guide you through your purchase process.

Joe Cavender, President of Cavender’s says the company anticipates a great response with this new location being in the middle of a retail corridor. Cavender’s Boot City and Cavender’s Western Outfitters have become synonymous with the well-dressed cowboy and cowgirl.

For more information, contact Jennifer Green at (903) 714-8045, Jennifer@cavenders.com or visit cavenders.com. For more information about Cavender’s Ranches or cattle purchases, contact the ranch headquarters at (903) 876-3360.

