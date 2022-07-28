Dallas Police Asking For Public’s Help In Tuesday’s Cockrell Hill Rd. Crash

Facebook

Dallas PD Homicide Investigation case number 134928-2022

On Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 5:39 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5900 Block of S. Cockrell Hill Road regarding an SUV that lost control and struck a light pole, then ran through a fence.

Upon arrival, officers found a male victim, between the age of 30 to 35 years old, suffering from a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A witness stated he believed he saw an unknown Black male running from the location and onto a passing bus.

This is an ongoing investigation. The victim’s identity is pending fingerprint analysis from the Dallas County Medical Examiner.

His name will not be released until next of kin has been notified. The Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help and asks anyone with information to contact Detective Thayer at 214-671-3657 and email: adam.thayer@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case number 134928-2022.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information they receive that leads to an arrest and indictment. You can call them at 214-373-TIPS (8477).