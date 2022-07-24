Dallas Man Arrested, Suspected To Be DeSoto Bank Robber

Facebook

PLANO, Texas – A Dallas man has been arrested and charged in connection with multiple bank robberies across the Metroplex area, announced Eastern District of Texas U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

Mark Robert Disch, 53, was named in a complaint filed in the Eastern District of Texas on July 19, 2022, charging him with two counts of bank robbery. Disch was arrested on July 21, 2022 and appeared in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly C. Priest Johnson on Friday.

According to the complaint, Disch is alleged to have robbed five Texas banks between May 25 and June 27, 2022: two in the Eastern District of Texas and three in the Northern District of Texas.

If convicted, Disch faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

The banks were located in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs, and University Park. Using video surveillance and witness accounts, along with other investigative techniques, law enforcement officers and federal agents were able to identify Disch and determine he was in the immediate vicinity of each bank robbery.

On June 10, a male robbed the PNC Bank in DeSoto at 225 N. Hampton Road, during the late afternoon. DeSoto Police shared surveillance photos of the suspect and asked the public to provide any information to detectives. The suspect was also identified as a possible suspect in an Arlington bank robbery on June 8th.

A complaint, information or indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Dallas Police Department, the Sulphur Springs Police Department, the Lewisville Police Department, and the University Park Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Eastern District of Texas Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan R. Hornok with assistance from Northern District of Texas Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Hammond.