Trophies Presented to Duncanville July 4th Parade Floats

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Seven trophies were presented to the top floats participating in the Duncanville Lions Club July 4th Parade. The traditional Duncanville Independence Day Parade drew enthusiastic participants and onlookers to downtown Duncanville that Saturday morning. The theme of the 2022 July 4th Parade was Heroes Among Us, and recently retired Duncanville Police Officer Doug Sisk and his wife Rachel Sisk were honored as the Parade Grand Marshals.

The Grand Marshals led the parade, riding in a vintage Cadillac convertible owned by the driver, Lion Bob Harrison, with Georgia Pope as the front seat passenger. Duncanville Chamber’s Man of the Year, Greg Contreras, and Mayor Barry Gordon and his wife, also waved to the crowd from their convertibles. Councilman Don McBurnett, (who’s also Chairman of the annual Lions Club Parade), and other councilmembers were spotted driving golf carts among the colorful floats.

Parade Chairman McBurnett said, “The Duncanville Lions Club would like to thank the City of Duncanville, the Parade participants and the Community for another successful 4th of July Parade. There was a wonderful, increased turnout this year, and we look forward to a bigger and better one next year.”

Duncanville Lions Club Trophy Winners

Banners and trophies were presented to these parade entries.

*Grand Marshal Award-Soccer Plaza;

*Presidents Award-MacLean Family;

*Theme Award-Old Chisholm Trail, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR)

*Community Spirit Award-First Christian Church of Duncanville

*Inspiration Award-Duncanville Park and Recreation Advisory Board

*Jay Davis Award-Jennifer Pennebaker and Stegmeier Realty

*Bob Hughson Award- Boy Scouts, Troop 1 with the American Legion Post 81

The Duncanville Noon Lions Club is a service organization that support a variety of local, state, national and International charities involving youth, vision, and other worthy causes. Ray Pursley is the recently installed President of the Duncanville Lions Club. The group meets each Friday from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lions Club Community Building, 210 Lions Trail. For more information on the club and its projects, please visit duncanvillelions.com.