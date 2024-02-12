Facebook

Cowboys team with Texas blood center to help patients in need of transfusions

DALLAS – FORT WORTH (Feb. 12, 2024) – Carter BloodCare and the Dallas Cowboys are collaborating on a winning play to help patients in urgent need of blood.

Kicking off this April, the partnership supports Carter BloodCare’s mission to save lives by making transfusions possible.

Through player appearances, Cowboys’ merchandise giveaways, a summer blood drive hosted by the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium and more, the goal is to motivate new and past donors to donate blood consistently.

“We are excited and grateful to have the Dallas Cowboys as a powerhouse partner in this lifesaving and life-changing team-up,” said Veronica Moore, Carter BloodCare’s vice president of marketing and operations support. “Importantly, the Cowboys’ organization understands the often critical need for blood donors to sustain the health and well-being of our community.”

“This will truly be an impactful partnership and one that we’re very happy can make a lifesaving difference in our community,” said Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President of Business Operations Chad Estis. “We have faith that Cowboys Nation will show up with us to do their part and donate blood, not just in-season, but year-round.”

Moore noted the need for blood is nonstop. Blood is required for accident and severe trauma patients, children with blood disorders, people receiving cancer treatments, mothers experiencing difficult childbirths, those having open heart surgeries and organ transplants, older adults with age-related health issues, and many others.

Blood can be donated every 56 days. Blood donors must be in good health, 16 years of age or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well on the day of donation. Sixteen-year-olds must have a signed parental consent form; those 17 and older may donate independently. There is no upper age limit.

All blood types are currently needed, though type O negative is often critical, with less than a full day’s supply on-hand. As the universal blood type, O negative can be used to treat any patient, regardless of their individual blood type. negative also is the only blood type used to treat premature and unborn babies.

For details and to find a nearby Carter BloodCare donation location, visit CarterBloodCare.org or call 800-366-2834.

About Carter BloodCare

Carter BloodCare is an independent, community blood center providing transfusion resources to more than 200 medical facilities in 50-plus counties of North, Central and East Texas. The nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 440,000 blood products annually to meet hospitals’ requirements for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products. Tu centro de sangre comunitario.