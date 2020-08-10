Dallas County Reports 581 New COVID-19 Cases

New Daily COVID-19 Cases in Dallas County Drop Below 600

DALLAS — Dallas County Health and Human Services reports 581 additional confirmed cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This brings the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 55,255, including 756 confirmed deaths. An additional 40 probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported since yesterday, bringing the total probable case count in Dallas to 2,242, including 6 probable deaths from COVID-19.

Today, Dallas County reports one confirmed death of a woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Seagoville. She had been sent to hospice care where she passed away, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

Over 2,514 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st, including 61 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with about 15.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 30. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 28% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Lower ICU Admissions & Emergency Room Visits

“Today continues a trend of lower hospitalizations, lower ICU admissions and lower ED visits for COVID-19. Our new cases are in line with the trajectory that we’ve seen which is markedly lower than our high. We only had one death reported today but every life is precious and our hearts go out to the family of the person whose death was announced today.

The limited success we’re seeing is due to masking, six foot social distancing, avoiding unnecessary trips as well as hand washing. We must not lose our resolve that has brought us to a better place than we were in the middle of last month. We are still far higher in all numbers than we were before the Governor’s Open Texas plan began. With the opening of schools soon, there will be more people around one another and it’s imperative that we continue to do those things that are proven to be successful when we are around people outside of our home,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/ and all guidance documents can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/guidance-health.php

Specific Guidance for the Public:

· Dallas County COVID-19 Related Health Guidance for the Public

· Dallas County Measures for Protecting An Institution’s Workforce from COVID-19 Infection: Employer/Employee Guidance

· Dallas County Guidance for Individuals at High-Risk for Severe COVID-19

