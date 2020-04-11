Dallas County Adds 107 COVID-19 Cases

107 New COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County

DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 11, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 107 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,644. The 26th and 27th deaths from COVID-19 were reported from area hospitals, including: a man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Garland, and a man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. Both had additional underlying health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.

“This Easter will be different but need not be less special. Easter commemorates the resurrection after a dark and hopeless Friday. Our Sunday is coming North Texas. Just as Americans overcame the pandemic flu of 1918 and WWII, we will come through this and will emerge stronger together!” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/

Here are the aggregate totals for Friday, as reported by the 24 hospitals:

Total beds: 5,329

Beds occupied: 2,861

Total ICU beds: 781

ICU beds occupied: 479

Total ventilators: 899

Ventilators in use: 288

Please note that the numbers represent a point-in-time snapshot and fluctuate throughout the day. Hospitals also may be able to expand bed capacity if necessary.

Here are the hospitals that reported data to the City:

Baylor University Medical Center

Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital

Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation

Baylor Scott & White – Uptown

Children’s Health Dallas

Children’s Health Our Children’s House

City Hospital at White Rock

Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital of Dallas

Kindred Hospital Dallas Central

Lifecare Hospital of Dallas

Medical City Dallas

Medical City Heart Hospital

Medical City Spine Hospital

Methodist Charlton

Methodist Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital

Methodist Dallas

North Central Surgical Center Hospital

Parkland Health & Hospital System

Promise Hospital of Dallas

Select Specialty Hospital

Texas Health Dallas

Texas Institute for Surgery

Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children

UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

