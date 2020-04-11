Dallas County Adds 107 COVID-19 Cases

107 New COVID-19 Cases In Dallas County
DALLAS — As of 10:00 am April 11, 2020, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 107 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 1,644. The 26th and 27th deaths from COVID-19 were reported from area hospitals, including: a man in his 60’s who was a resident of the city of Garland, and a man in his 70’s who was a resident of the city of Grand Prairie. Both had additional underlying health conditions. Of cases requiring hospitalization, most (69%) have been either over 60 years of age or have had at least one known high-risk chronic health condition. Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third (30%) of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
New cases are being reported as a daily aggregate, with a more detailed summary report updated Tuesdays and Fridays.
“This Easter will be different but need not be less special. Easter commemorates the resurrection after a dark and hopeless Friday. Our Sunday is coming North Texas. Just as Americans overcame the pandemic flu of 1918 and WWII, we will come through this and will emerge stronger together!” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.
All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found here: https://www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/
Here are the aggregate totals for Friday, as reported by the 24 hospitals:
Total beds: 5,329
Beds occupied: 2,861
Total ICU beds: 781
ICU beds occupied: 479
Total ventilators: 899
Ventilators in use: 288
Please note that the numbers represent a point-in-time snapshot and fluctuate throughout the day. Hospitals also may be able to expand bed capacity if necessary.
Here are the hospitals that reported data to the City:
Baylor University Medical Center
Baylor Heart & Vascular Hospital
Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation
Baylor Scott & White – Uptown
Children’s Health Dallas
Children’s Health Our Children’s House
City Hospital at White Rock
Encompass Rehabilitation Hospital of Dallas
Kindred Hospital Dallas Central
Lifecare Hospital of Dallas
Medical City Dallas
Medical City Heart Hospital
Medical City Spine Hospital
Methodist Charlton
Methodist Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital
Methodist Dallas
North Central Surgical Center Hospital
Parkland Health & Hospital System
Promise Hospital of Dallas
Select Specialty Hospital
Texas Health Dallas
Texas Institute for Surgery
Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children
UT Southwestern William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital