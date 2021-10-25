Crowley Resident Wins $3 Million On Lottery Scratch Ticket

Facebook

(AUSTIN) – Have you ever dreamed of winning the lottery? Do you buy tickets and then forget you have them? Maybe you have bought lottery scratch tickets as stocking stuffers for friends and family, and they’ve won $20 or so here and there. Well, someone in Crowley claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $3 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular! (The price of a 500X Loteria Spectacular ticket is $50.)

The ticket was purchased at Wal-Mart Fuel Center #245, located at 1301 E. FM 1187, in Crowley. The claimant has elected to remain anonymous.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. 500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $199 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.10, including break-even prizes.

About the Texas Lottery

Beginning with the first ticket sold in 1992, the Texas Lottery has generated $33.7 billion in revenue for the state. In addition, they have distributed $71 billion in prizes to lottery players. Since 1997, the Texas Lottery has contributed $27.8 billion to the Foundation School Fund, which supports public education in Texas. As authorized by the Texas Legislature, certain Texas Lottery revenues benefit state programs including the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance. Since the first veterans’ themed scratch ticket game was launched in 2009, the Texas Lottery has contributed more than $167 million for programs supporting Texas veterans.

